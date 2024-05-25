Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: China encroached on our land but PM Modi is silent, says Kharge

LS polls: China encroached on our land but PM Modi is silent, says Kharge

Where is the 56-inch chest, Kharge asked, taking a dig at the prime minister in his address at a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Rohru

Mallikarjun Kharge,Kharge,Mallikarjun
Maharajganj: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting, in Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Shimla
1 min read Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 2:58 PM IST
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday alleged that China has encroached on India's land and is constructing houses and roads but Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent.

Where is the 56-inch chest, Kharge asked, taking a dig at the prime minister in his address at a rally in Himachal Pradesh's Rohru.

The Congress leader said his party is fighting to save the people of the country and the Constitution and will fill 30 lakh government vacancies if it is voted to power in the Lok Sabha elections.

Kharge said, "We fought against Pakistan and got independence for Bangladesh. China encroached on our land and is constructing houses and roads and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is silent. Where is the 56-inch chest?"

The Congress chief also hit out at the Centre for allegedly not providing aid to the Himachal Pradesh government in the aftermath of the 2023 floods.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had sought Rs 10,000 crore aid from the Centre after the floods but got only stones, Kharge claimed.

First Published: May 25 2024 | 2:58 PM IST

