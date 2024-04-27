Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Modi's 'factory of lies' won't work forever, says Congress chief Kharge

Modi's 'factory of lies' won't work forever, says Congress chief Kharge

Kalaburagi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting at Aland, ahead of the second phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Kalaburagi district. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Barpeta (Assam)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 7:46 PM IST
Rejecting the BJP's claims that the Congress' election manifesto resembled that of the Muslim League, party president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday asserted that "Modi's factory of lies" won't work forever.

Addressing an election rally at Kayakuchi in Barpeta district of Assam, he said unemployment is a big problem in the country and that 65 per cent of educated youths have no jobs.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The INDIA bloc will surely come to power and stop the BJP. Modi's BJP will be decimated. Once our government comes to power, we will control price rise and our focus will be on poor people. We will fill up 30 lakh vacancies in government departments," he added.

Terming Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'sardar (leader) of liars', Kharge charged him with lying about providing two crore jobs annually, bringing back black money to the country and giving Rs 15 lakh to each citizen, and doubling farmers' income.

"Modi's 'factory of lies' won't last forever. He even called the Congress manifesto Muslim League's manifesto and spoke lies about it," he added.
 

Kharge also alleged that the BJP was "looting" the country's wealth and handing it over to the rich.

"PM Modi waived Rs 16 lakh crore loans of his few rich friends," Kharge claimed.

He said that while party leader Rahul Gandhi led the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' crisscrossing the country, Modi was working for 'Bharat todo' or dividing the nation.

"Prime Minister Modi is continuously attacking the Congress and the Gandhi family as he is scared and trembling in fear of losing power," he claimed.

"One who can't feel the pain of the poor does not have the right to stay in power," Kharge added.

