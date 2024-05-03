Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Congress is totally out of the race, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

LS polls: Congress is totally out of the race, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Chouhan talks about low voter turnout and new Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's administration

Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Sanjeeb Mukherjee
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 12:25 AM IST
Former Madhya Pradesh CM and BJP candidate Shivraj Singh Chouhan, during his campaign for Lok Sabha elections, talks to Sanjeeb Mukherjee on low voter turnout and new Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav's administration.

The voter turnout in all the phases has dropped significantly compared to the previous polls in most states and Madhya Pradesh as well. What is the reason for this?

In between the phases, there were lots of marriages. The second prime reason is that the Congress is totally out of the race. Do you see anyone from the Congress campaigning here? Our (Bharatiya Janata Party, or BJP) votes are getting polled and people are joining us. It is the Opposition that is out of the fray.

So you are saying that the votes are being polled are the BJP’s?

It is only the BJP voter who is coming out to vote.

You were chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for long. Do you see any change in the approach or perspective between your administration and the Mohan Yadav government’s?

There is no change. Mohan Yadavji has started very well. He is continuing all our schemes and I’m very happy for that. He will keep on adding new things to them.

In all your addresses you are talking about the ‘Ladli Behna Yojana’ and the plans to make them ‘Lakhpati Behna’. While the former is a state scheme, the latter is run by the Centre. So now do we see you handling rural development or similar ministries?

No, no, that is what I will do as a member of Parliament. We have made 150 million lakhpati didis already in MP and will make every woman earn at least ~10,000 per month while doing her household chores so that she earns more than ~1 lakh a year. 

First Published: May 03 2024 | 12:25 AM IST

