LS polls: EC censures Cong's Shrinate & BJP's Ghosh for offensive remarks

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Monday censured BJP MP Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their alleged derogatory remarks against women.

After receiving the replies to notices issued over violation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to the two leaders, the poll panel said it was convinced that the leaders made a personal attack and thus violated the provisions of the poll code.

The Commission noted that both Ghosh and Shrinate have been warned to remain careful in public utterances during the MCC period. The order further added that their election-related communications will be specially and additionally monitored by the Commission henceforth.

A copy of the warning notice has also been marked to party chiefs for sensitising their functionaries to be careful and refrain from any similar derogatory comments and violations of MCC guidelines.

Earlier, the Election Commission, on March 27, had served show-cause notices on BJP leader Dilip Ghosh and Congress leader Supriya Shrinate for their offensive remarks against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Kangana Ranaut respectively.

Their remarks were “undignified and in bad taste”, the Election Commission (EC) had said.

The EC took action against Shrinate following a BJP complaint that alleged she had posted a picture of Ranaut, along with “derogatory remarks” on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

Meanwhile, TMC, in its complaint against BJP’s Ghosh, said that he made a personal attack against the West Bengal chief minister.



(with inputs from ANI)