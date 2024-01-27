Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Election dept begins preparations in Raj with checking of EVMs

LS polls: Election dept begins preparations in Raj with checking of EVMs

EVM refers to Ballot Unit (BU), Control Unit (CU) and VVPAT. About 83,000 BU, 73,000 CU and 73,000 VVPAT machines will be checked (FLC) by 274 engineers in the districts of the state

This work is likely to be completed on February 20, Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Jaipur

1 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 6:41 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

With the first level checking of the electronic voting machines, the Election department has started the preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Rajasthan, an official said on Saturday.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta in a statement said the Election department has started the process of preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in the state with the first level checking (FLC) of the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He said the first level checking of the EVMs is necessary for fair, free and transparent elections.

Gupta said that as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, the first level checking work of EVM/VVPAT machines for the Lok Sabha elections has been started by the engineers of the Bharat Electronics Limited, Bengaluru, from January 27 in all the districts of the state.

This work is likely to be completed on February 20, he added.

Gupta said this work will be done in the presence of recognised national and state political parties.

EVM refers to Ballot Unit (BU), Control Unit (CU) and VVPAT. About 83,000 BU, 73,000 CU and 73,000 VVPAT machines will be checked (FLC) by 274 engineers in the districts of the state.

Also Read

'One nation, one election needs five amendments but will yield savings'

Congress MP Manish Tewari demands to conduct 2024 polls on paper ballots

Delhi Cong chief Anil Chaudhary holds meeting with party representatives

Year in review: How India's political landscape transformed in 2023

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

EC collaborates with Rajkumar Hirani for short film on voter awareness

Will make all efforts to keep INDIA bloc united, says Congress prez Kharge

Lok Sabha polls: BJP appoints election in-charges for 23 states, UTs

Alliance with Cong off to a good start on 11 LS seats in UP: Akhilesh

With LS polls nearing, Amit Shah to hold key meetings in T'gana on Jan 28

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok SabharajasthanElectionEVM machine

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 6:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story