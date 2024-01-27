Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / With LS polls nearing, Amit Shah to hold key meetings in T'gana on Jan 28

With LS polls nearing, Amit Shah to hold key meetings in T'gana on Jan 28

The BJP had won Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Adilabad constituencies out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the 2019 polls

Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The BJP's preparations in Telangana for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections will begin with Union Home Minister Amit Shah attending three key meetings at Hyderabad, Karimnagar and Mahabubnagar on Sunday.

Shah would attend the election management committee meeting of Mahabubnagar Lok Sabha constituency at 1.30 PM, followed by a polling booth committee meeting of Karimnagar at 4 PM and a convention of professionals of Secunderabad constituency at 6 PM in Hyderabad, BJP sources said on Saturday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Mahabubnagar event would be a closed-door event, they said.

Shah, who had visited the state on December 28, 2023, had set a target for the party to win at least 10 seats and secure a 35 per cent vote share in Telangana in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The BJP had won Secunderabad, Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Adilabad constituencies out of the total 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana in the 2019 polls.

In the recent Telangana Legislative Assembly elections, the BJP won eight out of the total 119 seats.

BJP National General Secretary and Lok Sabha member Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Saturday said about 10,000 to 20,000 activists would attend the convention at Karimnagar.

Kumar, who on Friday reviewed arrangements for Shah's meeting, said he would undertake a 'padayatra' for about 20 days in villages in his Karimnagar constituency from February 5 and explain about the Centre's development activities to the people.

Also Read

CEC Rajiv Kumar, T'gana minister named in FIR for alleged affidavit tampering

Telangana will extend support to Amara Raja's Rs 9,500 cr project: CM Reddy

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in Telangana

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

People of Telangana despise BRS, least concerned about its manifesto: BJP

People worried about unemployment but BJP busy diverting attention: Cong

AAP appoints social media coordinator, secretaries ahead of LS polls

INDIA bloc leaders slam BJP, Stalin stresses on unity to defeat BJP

2024 LS polls: 960 mn citizens, including 470 mn women, eligible to vote

Nyay Yatra being denied permission for rallies in West Bengal: Congress

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Amit ShahBJPHome MinistryTelangana AssemblyLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha MPs

First Published: Jan 27 2024 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story