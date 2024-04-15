Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: For BJP's Murugan, fight against Nilgiris' Raja an uphill task

LS polls: For BJP's Murugan, fight against Nilgiris' Raja an uphill task

The Nilgiris constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes, is one of the few, such as Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore, where the BJP has had electoral success in Tamil Nadu in the past

Illustration: Binay Sinha
Archis Mohan
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2024 | 11:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
On the last day of the 17th Lok Sabha on February 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined eight Members of Parliament, including Union minister L Murugan, for lunch in a canteen in Parliament. Murugan is the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate for the Nilgiris seat against Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)’s A Raja, a former Union telecom minister, who defeated AIADMK candidate M. Thiyagarajan by a margin of over 200,000 votes in 2019. Raja had won the seat in 2009 but failed to retain it in the 2014 elections. The AIADMK has fielded Lokesh Tamilselvan, and Naam Tamilar Katchi’s A Jayakumar makees it a four-cornered contest.
 
The Nilgiris constituency, reserved for Scheduled Castes, is one of the few, such as Kanniyakumari and Coimbatore, where the BJP has had electoral success in Tamil Nadu in the past. The BJP’s Master Mathan won the seat in 1998 and 1999. The constituency is a rare one that covers parts of four districts — Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, and Nilgiris.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The contestants are reaching out to plantation and construction workers, and also the Badagas, the largest ethno-linguistic groups in the Nilgiris. The BJP has lately found support among the Badagas, which had its candidate losing to the Congress in the 2021 Assembly polls by a thin margin. In his campaigning, Murugan has criticised Raja for the latter’s “anti-Hindu speeches”.  

Also Read

Highlights: Congress releases list of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha polls, YS Sharmila to contest from Kadapa

LS polls highlights: Bihar leader Pappu Yadav joins Congress in Delhi

Lok Sabha elections highlights: It's an election between stability and instability, says PM Modi in Maharashtra

Lok Sabha polls highlights: 'Sea of saffron' gathered at MP rally shows what LS results will be, says PM

Lok Sabha polls highlights: DMK never focused on Tamil Nadu's development, says PM Modi

Unveiling Vidarbha ahead of polls: Of no half measures and brutal contrasts

Indian cinema's political canvas gets vibrant ahead of Lok Sabha elections

PM Modi's assertion of working 24x7 for 2047 not just slogan: Sitharaman

PM Narendra Modi hints at bringing fresh scheme for electoral funding

Congress won't decide citizenship on basis of caste, religion: Rahul Gandhi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AIADMKIndian Police ServiceLok Sabha elections

First Published: Apr 15 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story