PM Modi's assertion of working 24x7 for 2047 not just slogan: Sitharaman

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that he is committed '24x7 for 2047' is not just a slogan but what he really puts in practice, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Monday.

Speaking at a function to release a book 'The Art of Implementation: How Modi ki Guarantee is Delivered', edited by BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Sitharaman listed out projects such as the opening of zero balance 'Jan Dhan' accounts, rolling out of Janaushadhi Kendra across the country and completing projects dating back to five decades as examples of the prime minister's work ethic.

The finance minister said that after coming to power in 2014, the prime minister had spelt out a clear three-point agenda complete pending projects, ensure saturation coverage of all initiatives and help aspirational districts in implementing various development initiatives.

"When the prime minister mentions '24x7 I am committed for the sake of 2047', it is not just a slogan. That is what he does," she said.

Sitharaman said the government's performance in terms of implementation of projects was remarkable only because of the personal interest with which Prime Minister Modi ensures execution of every project.



"He makes sure that the officials are at it. He doesn't let go. He is in relentless pursuit of ensuring that a particular scheme, designed with a particular objective, is implemented properly," the minister said.

The senior BJP leader said Prime Minister Modi was criticised when he unveiled the Swachh Bharat initiative and the Jan Dhan scheme to open zero balance accounts for the poor.

Citing the example of Jan Aushadhi Kendra shops selling generic medicines, Sitharaman said the scheme was rolled out in 2008 by the previous UPA government, which managed to open only 80 such shops by 2011 against the plan to have the same in each of the 600 odd districts.

Sitharaman said the Modi government scaled up the initiative and currently there are more than 11,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras functioning all over the country.

"The Art of implementation, how much ever you study and how much ever you talk about it, is actually a big contribution Prime Minister Modi is making for generations of Indians," she said.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar also attended the programme.