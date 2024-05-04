Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Former Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely joins BJP

Image : x @ANI
ANI Politics
2 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 4:55 PM IST
Former Congress Delhi President Arvinder Singh Lovely, who recently resigned from Congress, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday.

Lovely joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde and Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva.

Along with Lovely, former Congress MLAs Raj Kumar Chauhan, Naseeb Singh and Neeraj Basoya and former Youth Congress President Amit Mallik also joined the BJP.
 

 

Meanwhile, Arvinder Singh Lovely resigned from the Delhi Congress chief on April 28 and wrote a letter to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge citing that he was against the alliance between Congress and AAP in Delhi.

"The Delhi Congress Unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of levelling false, fabricated and malafide corruption charges against the Congress Party. Despite that, the Party made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi...," Arvinder Singh Lovely wrote in his resignation letter.

He also highlighted the comments made by the North-East Delhi candidate (Kanhaiya Kumar), for falsely praising the Delhi CM and endorsing the work done by AAP in the Education, Health, Road and Electricity sector.

"Such ill-thought and factually incorrect statements have not gone down well with the Local Party Unit since, the local party workers had an inherent understanding that the alliance was not done in appreciation of AAP's false propaganda of the development of Delhi and was in fact, a "compromise- to improve the chances of victory for the Party as part of the National Alliance," he said.

Voting for all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi is scheduled to take place on May 25, during the sixth phase of the ongoing general elections. The counting for all seven phases is scheduled for June 4.

Topics :Arvinder Singh LovelyLok SabhaLok Sabha electionsCongress

First Published: May 04 2024 | 4:54 PM IST

