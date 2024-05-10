Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls: Re-polling in 4 booths in MP's Betul seat sees 73% turnout

Lok Sabha polls: Re-polling in 4 booths in MP's Betul seat sees 73% turnout

These polling centres come under the Multai assembly segment of the Betul parliamentary seat (ST reserved)

vote,voting,election,voter
A dry day and holiday were announced in the areas covered by re-polling, the official said. An estimated 72.65 per cent polling was recorded in the Betul Lok Sabha seat on May 7, the election official said earlier. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 10:54 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A voter turnout of 72.97 per cent was recorded at four booths in Madhya Pradesh's Betul Lok Sabha seat where re-polling took place on Friday after EVMs used in May 7 voting were damaged in a fire, an official said. The voting started at 7 am and ended at 6 pm, said the official.

The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered re-polling at the four booths after a few electronic voting machines (EVMs) were damaged when a bus ferrying them and polling personnel post-voting caught fire on Tuesday night near Sonora Gaula village in Betul district.

Repolling was ordered in booths at Government Integrated High School, Rajapur, Government Integrated High School, Raiyat, Government Primary School Kunda, Raiyat, and Government Integrated High School, Chikhlimal.

These polling centres come under the Multai assembly segment of the Betul parliamentary seat (ST reserved). A dry day and holiday were announced in the areas covered by re-polling, the official said. An estimated 72.65 per cent polling was recorded in the Betul Lok Sabha seat on May 7, the election official said earlier.

Betul was among nine seats in Madhya Pradesh which voted in the third phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Eight candidates were in the fray, but the main fight is between sitting BJP MP Durgadas Uikey and Ramu Tekam of the Congress. The BJP has been winning the Betul seat since 1996.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

Phase 3 Lok Sabha elections 2024: What was the voter turnout at 1 pm?

Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 3: Over 25% voter turnout recorded till 11 am

Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 1: What was the voter turnout till 11 am?

Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 1: 60.03% aggregate voter turnout at 7 pm

Phase 3 Lok Sabha elections 2024: What was the voter turnout at 9 am?

LS polls: Job promises galore as Odisha scores low on unemployment index

Dismiss 'minority' govt in Haryana, order fresh polls: Cong in memo to Guv

Congress too made mistakes, will need to change its politics, says Rahul

Kejriwal only out on bail, remains main culprit in liquor 'scam': Delhi BJP

Kejriwal gets interim bail until June 2, set to campaign for LS polls

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsvoting

First Published: May 10 2024 | 10:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story