Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Modi's stand can increase communal disharmony, says Sharad Pawar

LS polls: Modi's stand can increase communal disharmony, says Sharad Pawar

Modi had claimed at a rally in the same constituency earlier in the day that Congress, during its rule at the Centre, had planned to allocate 15 per cent of budget to Muslims

Sharad Pawar
Pawar also referred to water scarcity in the region. "Nashik has an issue of water availability and its distribution. Some of the available water is diverted towards Gujarat;" he asked | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 6:48 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday claimed that the stand taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in recent days can increase communal disharmony in the country instead of bringing communities closer.

Pawar was speaking at a rally for his party's candidate Bhaskar Bhagare in Dindori (ST) Lok Sabha constituency of Maharashtra where the BJP has fielded sitting MP and union minister of state for health Bharti Pawar.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Narendra Modi is the first prime minister of the country who has taken positions that would increase the communal disharmony between various religions and castes. I heard his speech today in Nashik, and it was as per my expectations. He should have taken positions that will bring the communities and religious groups closer," Pawar said.

Modi had claimed at a rally in the same constituency earlier in the day that Congress, during its rule at the Centre, had planned to allocate 15 per cent of budget to Muslims.

Pawar also referred to water scarcity in the region. "Nashik district has an issue of water availability and its distribution. Some of the available water is diverted towards Gujarat; what is the state leadership doing about it?" he asked.
 

Also Read

Sharad Pawar to skip Ram Mandir consecration, says 'will come later'

Follow our orders on party name, symbols: SC to Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar

Ideals were ignored in NCP as focus was on power, says Jayant Patil

SC seeks Ajit Pawar faction's response on Sharad Pawar group's plea

Didn't get opportunity as I am not Sharad Pawar's son, says Ajit Pawar

LS polls: PoK will merge with India if BJP gets 400 seats, says Himanta

Will lend support to 'INDIA' from outside to form govt at Centre: Mamata

Lok Sabha elections: Kangana Ranaut's holdings show immovable asset skew

Bundelkhand statehood: Locals complain of deafening political silence

ASHA, mid-day meal workers on poll duty to get Rs 200 a day: Punjab CEO

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiLok Sabha electionsSharad Pawar

First Published: May 16 2024 | 6:48 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story