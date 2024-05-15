Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / ASHA, mid-day meal workers on poll duty to get Rs 200 a day: Punjab CEO

ASHA, mid-day meal workers on poll duty to get Rs 200 a day: Punjab CEO

All 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the general elections

EVM,election
Election officials during the distribution of the EVM and other material from Nandanam Arts college to the respective polling booths on the eve of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, in Chennai, April 18, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 8:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

ASHA and mid-day meal workers who are engaged in election duties will receive an honorarium of Rs 200 a day, Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C said on Wednesday.

All 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the general elections.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a statement, Sibin said mid-day meal workers will be tasked with preparing food for polling parties.
 

In addition, considering the anticipated hot weather conditions during polling day on June 1, Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA) will be stationed at polling booths to provide immediate assistance to polling staff or voters experiencing health issues, he said.

The CEO said ASHA workers will also be compensated at the rate of Rs 200 a day.

He said a directive has been issued to all district election officers-cum-deputy commissioners of Punjab for the implementation of this honorarium scheme for mid-day meal and ASHA workers.

Also Read

WPL 2024: Story of accidental leg-spinner Asha Sobhana, a star of RCB

LS polls: Congress' Indore candidate withdraws nomination, could join BJP

Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar, BJP candidate from UP's Moradabad, dies at 72

BJD releases list of nominees for 27 assembly and 5 Lok Sabha seats

BSP releases third list of 12 candidates, fields Sarvar Malik from Lucknow

Dharavi, Mahalaxmi Racecourse: Of land, politics, and redevelopment

'PoK is a part of India, we have rights over it': Home Minister Amit Shah

Congress wanted to allocate 15% of budget to minorities, says PM Modi

LS elections: PoK is part of India, we will take it, says Amit Shah

LS polls: Narendra Modi will not be PM after June 4, says Rahul Gandhi

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsElection CommissionMid-day Meal

First Published: May 15 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story