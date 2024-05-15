Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Narendra Modi will not be PM after June 4, says Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi shared a video put out by the Congress where they highlighted how his comments made during a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh were being "distorted" and differentiated between the truth and lies

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses during a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Raebareli, Monday, May 13, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 15 2024 | 4:29 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said no matter how much the BJP consoles itself through its "lies", it will not make any difference and Narendra Modi will no longer be the prime minister after June 4.

Gandhi shared a video put out by the Congress on social media where they highlighted how his comments made during a poll rally in Uttar Pradesh were being "distorted" and differentiated between the truth and lies.
 

"No matter how much the BJP consoles itself through the 'factory of lies', it is not going to make any difference. I am saying it again -- Narendra Modi will no longer be the Prime Minister after June 4," he said in a post in Hindi on X.

"A storm is blowing in every corner of the country in favour of INDIA," he said referring to the opposition bloc.

The Congress and Gandhi have been claiming that the INDIA bloc is forming the next government and the BJP was being thrown out of power in these Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: May 15 2024 | 4:28 PM IST

