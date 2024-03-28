Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: PM, 10 Union ministers, 5 CMs among BJP's star campaigners in Raj

LS polls: PM, 10 Union ministers, 5 CMs among BJP's star campaigners in Raj

The names of Jhalawar MLA and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and former MLAs Rajendra Rathore and Satish Poonia also feature in the list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: X/@BJP4India)
Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 8:47 PM IST
The BJP has released its list of star campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan. The list of 40 names includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, 10 Union ministers and the chief ministers of five states.

The names of Jhalawar MLA and former Rajasthan chief minister Vasundhara Raje and former MLAs Rajendra Rathore and Satish Poonia also feature in the list.

The Union ministers who would be campaigning in the desert state include Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Bhupendra Yadav, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Kailash Choudhary.

The chief ministers of five states, including Rajasthan's Bhajanlal Sharma, will also campaign in support of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates.
 

Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh), Bhupendra Patel (Gujarat) and Nayab Saini (Haryana) are the other chief ministers who would campaign for the saffron party in the desert state.

Besides Raje, state BJP president C P Joshi, Rajya Sabha MPs Ghanshyam Tiwari and Rajendra Gehlot, former state unit chiefs of the party Arun Chaturvedi and Satish Poonia and former leader of opposition in the state Assembly Rajendra Rathore are also the star campaigners for the saffron party.

The names of Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa, Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Agriculture Minister Kirodi Lal Meena also feature in the list. Tijara MLA Baba Balaknath is the lone BJP legislator from Rajasthan whose name figures in the list of star campaigners.

Six Lok Sabha poll candidates from Rajasthan will be star campaigners for the BJP -- Meghwal (Bikaner), Shekhawat (Jodhpur), Bhupendra Yadav (Alwar), Om Birla (Kota), Choudhary (Barmer) and Joshi (Chittorgarh).

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 8:47 PM IST

