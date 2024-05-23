Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: PM Modi attacks AAP, calls Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as 'kagzi CM'

LS polls: PM Modi attacks AAP, calls Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann as 'kagzi CM'

Addressing his first election rally in the state for the 7th phase of Lok Sabha polls on June 1, Modi said Punjab has given leadership to the country in various sectors - from agriculture to industry

Modi, Narendra Modi
Mahendragarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Mahendragarh, Thursday, May 23, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
PTI
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 11:29 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a fierce attack on ruling Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab, saying that drug trade is flourishing in the state and the government is in debt.
 
Addressing his first election rally in the state for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha polls on June 1, Modi said Punjab has given leadership to the country in various sectors - from agriculture to industry.
 

He then attacked the Aam Aadmi Party, saying industries are now leaving Punjab while drug trade is growing. "The entire government is running on debt." The government writ does not run here while sand and drug mafia, and shooter gangs' rule, Modi said.

"All ministers are enjoying and the 'kagzi CM' (chief minister just on paper) is always busy marking his presence in the 'Delhi darbar'," Modi said. "Can such people undertake development in Punjab." He also attacked the AAP and the Congress for fighting the Lok Sabha polls together in Delhi and against each other in Punjab.
 
"In Punjab, they are fighting against each other in elections just to show people. Delhi's 'fiercely corrupt party' and the party which is guilty of anti-Sikh riots are doing a drama of fighting against each other (in Punjab)." 

Topics :Narendra ModiLok Sabha electionsAam Aadmi PartyBhagwant Mann

First Published: May 23 2024 | 11:29 PM IST

