Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, to file nomination on Tue

LS polls: PM Modi holds roadshow in Varanasi, to file nomination on Tue

Modi garlanded a statue of noted educationist and social reformer Madan Mohan Malviya at the Malviya Chauraha in the Lanka area here before beginning the roadshow

PM Modi, Yogi Adityanath
PM Modi with UP CM Yogi Adityanath during a road show for Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi, Monday, May 13, 2024.
Press Trust of India Varanasi (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : May 13 2024 | 7:27 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a six-kilometre-long roadshow in Varanasi on Monday, a day before he is scheduled to file his nomination papers from the Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Modi garlanded a statue of noted educationist and social reformer Madan Mohan Malviya at the Malviya Chauraha in the Lanka area here before beginning the roadshow.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

According to sources in the BJP, Modi will also take a dip in the Ganga.

The prime minister is seeking a third consecutive term from the seat that will go to polls on June 1 in the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha election.

More than 5,000 'matrashaktis' (women) in saffron attire are walking in the roadshow ahead of the vehicle carrying Modi.

The roadshow will be held till Kashi Vishwanath Dham. It will pass through Sant Ravidas Gate, Assi, Shivala, Sonarpura, Jangambadi and Godaulia.

Also Read

Will forget other things if Gyanvapi, Mathura freed: Ram Mandir treasurer

Ayodhya: Consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla to kick off from January 16

ASI findings on Gyanvapi will be accepted by country, world: Prahlad Patel

Varanasi Sansad Employment Fair 2023: Over 11000 jobs offered to people

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: March enters Varanasi on 2nd day of UP campaign

Is Congress aware of cost of implementing Rahul's 'Khata Khat' schemes: FM

Lok Sabha elections: 52.6% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm across 96 seats

'Ab jaldi karni padegi': Rahul Gandhi replies to question on marriage

LS polls enter fourth phase as rhetoric over religion, inequality sharpens

LS polls: Regional parties would play key role post elections, says Rao

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiVaranasiLok Sabha elections

First Published: May 13 2024 | 7:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story