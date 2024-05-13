Lok Sabha elections: 52.6% voter turnout recorded till 3 pm across 96 seats

Lok Sabha elections: The fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Monday witnessed an average of 52.6 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm. As many as 96 Lok Sabha constituencies in nine states and one Union territory went to polling in this stage, marking the halfway journey of the ongoing general elections in India.





Three more phases will be conducted till June 1, following which the results will be announced on June 4 to elect the 18th Lok Sabha.





According to the data available on the Election Commission's 'Voter Turnout' mobile application, West Bengal logged the highest voter turnout at 66.05 per cent till 3 pm. Madhya Pradesh registered 59.63 per cent voter turnout, while Jharkhand saw 56.42 per cent voter turnout till 3 pm. Andhra Pradesh noted 55.49 per cent voter turnout, Bihar - 45.23 per cent, Jammu and Kashmir - 29.93 per cent, Maharashtra - 42.35 per cent, Odisha - 52.91 per cent, Telangana - 52.34 per cent, and Uttar Pradesh - 48.41 per cent.

While all 25 Lok Sabha seats of Andhra Pradesh and 17 seats of Telangana are up for polls in the fourth phase, eight seats each of West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, four seats each of Jharkhand and Odisha, five seats in Bihar, 11 in Maharashtra and 13 in Uttar Pradesh are witnessing a poll battle on Monday.

Lok Sabha phase four elections: Voter turnout till 1 pm

Madhya Pradesh: Average voter turnout of 48.52 per cent

West Bengal: A voter turnout of 51.87 per cent till 1 pm

Odisha: A voter turnout of 39.30 per cent was recorded till 1 pm

Uttar Pradesh: A voter turnout of 39.68 per cent was recorded till 1 pm

Jammu and Kashmir: Lowest voter turnout till 1 pm at 23.57 per cent

Andhra Pradesh: Voter turnout recorded at 40.26 per cent till 1 pm

Jharkhand: Voter turnout at 43.8 per cent

Maharashtra: 30.85 per cent voter turnout till 1 pm

Telangana recorded 40.38 per cent polling turnout till 1 pm

By 11 am, the voter turnout across 96 constituencies stood at 24.87 per cent, the EC data revealed. A total of 177 million voters are eligible to participate in the fourth stage of the polls.