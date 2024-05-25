LS polls: PoK is ours and we will take it, says Amit Shah at Una rally

Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) is a part of India and "we will take it", Home Minister Amit Shah asserted on Saturday as he castigated the Congress for trying to "frighten" the BJP by saying the neighbouring country possesses atom bombs.

Addressing a rally at Amb in Una district, the heartland of soldiers, he also appealed to people to ensure the victory of the BJP in the bypolls to six assembly seats for the formation of a BJP government in the hill state, currently ruled by the Congress.

Shah said that only a strong government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi can fight terrorism, ensure economic growth and take care of the poor.

"The Congress is trying to frighten us by saying that Pakistan has an atom bomb," Shah told the rally in support of Union minister Anurag Thakur, the BJP candidate from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat. "And, today I speak from... Himachal that Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) hamara hai, hamara rahega aur hum ise lekar rahenge (PoK is ours and it will remain ours. We will take it)."



He said that even when Article 370 was scrapped in 2019, Congress leaders said it would lead to a bloodbath but not even a single stone was pelted In Jammu and Kashmir.



During the Congress regime, terrorists from Pakistan used to intrude into India, trigger blasts and return, Shah said, adding this completely changed under the Modi government.

"We conducted surgical strikes and wiped out tourists in their homes which put an end to such tactics," he said, referring to Uri and Pulwama incidents during the BJP rule.

Only a leader like PM Modi can put an end to terrorism and Naxalism, he added.

"Ensure the victory of BJP candidates in six assembly byelections for the formation of a BJP government and see the lotus (BJP's poll symbol) blooming in Himachal," he said.

He also mocked the Congress by asking the crowd as to who will be the prime minister if the grand old party comes to power.

Shah said PM Modi has already won 310 seats in the first five phases of the Lok Sabha polls, and the sixth and seventh phases would help the NDA achieve the target of '400-paar' (400-plus seats), while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would be restricted at just 40 seats.

Shah referred to the implementation of the 'one rank, one pension' by the Modi government and said the Congress did not accept the demand of ex-servicemen but Modi not only accepted it but disbursed Rs 1.25 lakh crore to the pensioners so far.

Lauding the achievements of Anurag Thakur, who is seeking a fifth term from the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat, Shah said even if "you search with a lamp, you will not find a towering leader like him".

Shah listed Thakur's achievements like the Rs 10,000-crore Kiratpur-Ner Chowk four lane project, Rs 1,200-crore worth Hamirpur-Dharampur Highway, Rs 1,000-crore worth Bilaspur-Leh railway line and Rs 2,000-crore bulk drug park and Rs 1,500 crore for AIIMS in Himachal Pradesh.

Two governments would be formed -- one at the Centre and the other in Himachal Pradesh -- after the election results are announced on June 4, he said, adding that according to his information "Rahul Baba would go to Bangkok on June 6 for relaxation".

He said while there were scams worth Rs 12 lakh-crore against people associated with the UPA, corruption allegation of not even a single penny has been levelled against PM Modi and that is why the nation wants a third term for him.