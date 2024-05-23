Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Pre-poll violence in Bengal's Nandigram after BJP worker's murder

LS polls: Pre-poll violence in Bengal's Nandigram after BJP worker's murder

Violence erupted in Nandigram on Thursday, which comes under Purba Medinipur, a Lok Sabha constituency scheduled to go to polls on May 25

Nandigram Violence, Lok Sabha election
Screengrab of the video showing security personnel during a protest at Nandigram, in Purba Medinipur district, Thursday, May 23, 2024.
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2024 | 3:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
West Bengal’s Nandigram town, where elections will be held on Saturday, is tense after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alleged that one of its women workers was killed in an attack on homes last night.

Shops were torched by a mob in the town after the BJP worker’s death. Videos showed smoke billowing from torched shops.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


“…BJP workers were guarding the booth in the Mansabazar area of Sonachura in Nandigram last night. At that time, the grassroots miscreants jumped on them with sharp weapons. Seven people were seriously injured by sharp weapons,” said Nandigram MLA and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on X (formerly Twitter).

“The Trinamool (Congress) committed this barbaric murder,” Adhirkari claimed.

The Trinamool has denied the allegation, saying the death was the result of personal rivalry. “There were some family disputes and the killing could be the consequence of that,” Nandigram TMC leader Swadesh Das told PTI.

BJP workers staged protests and blocked roads in Nandigram. In the aftermath, security personnel have been deployed in Nandigram, which comes under Purba Medinipur, one of the Lok Sabha constituencies of West Bengal which is scheduled to go to polls on May 25.

Videos showed heavy police deployment in the area in a bid to control the situation. The security personnel were also seen using baton force to disperse people.

Notably, scattered incidents of violence also took place during the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha polls in Bengal as TMC and BJP workers clashed in parts of Barrackpore, Bongaon, and Arambagh constituencies. Two live crude bombs were also recovered from the Arambagh area by security personnel.

Also Read

UK hikes skilled worker pay bar to Rs 40.8 lakh: Impact on Indians decoded

Lok Sabha election 2024: How much does it cost to hold elections in India?

Remembering India's first general election: Challenges, triumphs, and more

23-year-old Indian hired as 'security helper' in Russia killed in war zone

Nandigram, cradle of anti-land acquisition stir, wants another 'poriborton'

BJP to win 305 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, predicts Eurasia Group

BJP has already crossed 310-mark, Congress struggling to get 40: Amit Shah

Calcutta HC order slap on those indulging in vote bank politics: CM Sai

Delhi LS polls: Dry day kicks in today, metro service from 4 am on May 25

LS polls: Pangs of deprivation among tribals seen in Bengal's Bankura

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :West BengalLok Sabha electionsElections in IndiaBS Web ReportsNandigram

First Published: May 23 2024 | 3:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story