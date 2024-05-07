Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Shah votes in Gandhinagar, urges people to elect stable govt

LS polls: Shah votes in Gandhinagar, urges people to elect stable govt

He also appealed to the people to elect a government which is against corruption and wants to eradicate poverty, make the country self-reliant, developed and number one in every field in the world

Photo: X@AmitShah
Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 11:07 AM IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah cast his vote at a polling booth in Ahmedabad under the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat on Tuesday and appealed to voters to elect a stable government committed to make the country prosperous.

Shah, the BJP candidate who is contesting to retain the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat, greeted his supporters, interacted with them and signed autographs as he approached the polling booth at a sub-station in Naranpura locality here.

He was accompanied his wife Sonal Shah, son Jay Shah and other family members as they exercised their franchise.

After casting his vote, Amit Shah showed his inked finger and the victory sign.

"I would like to appeal to all voters across the country and also the voters of Gujarat to participate enthusiastically in this festival of democracy. Choose a stable government which is dedicated to make the country safe and prosperous, which works for the welfare of the poor and India's pride," the Union minister told reporters.

He also appealed to the people to elect a government which is against corruption and wants to eradicate poverty, make the country self-reliant, developed and number one in every field in the world.

The BJP leader said the voting trend in Gujarat in the morning has been very encouraging.

He said he has full faith that the people will elect a government which will provide stability, security and will make India free of poverty.

"I offer many good wishes to all the people in the country on this festival of democracy. And I once again appeal to them to participate in this festival of democracy by voting enthusiastically," he added.

After emerging from the polling booth, the Union minister greeted the people and proceeded to a nearby temple to offer prayers along with his family members as part of the tradition he has followed on every voting day.

Topics :Amit ShahLok Sabha electionsGujaratGandhinagar

First Published: May 07 2024 | 11:07 AM IST

