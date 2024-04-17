LS polls: Slowing exports, labour crunch pinch textile hub Tiruppur

The banks of the sacred river Noyyal in and around Kodumanal, 26 km east of India's knitwear capital Tiruppur, appeared dry, seeking even one drop of water from the sky. The trees in Erode forest division land were off-colored and yellowish.

But beneath the land cover is the remnants of a sprawling ancient civilization and the testimony of Tamil pride in its two-millennium-old trade links with Rome and the rest of the world. Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Nearby Tiruppur contributes 55 percent of India's current textile exports, and Kodumanal, once an industrial-cum-trade center, represents its glorious past. Historians believe that the story of Kodumanal's trade links with Rome dates back to the Julius Caesar era, and even some clothes used by Romans are believed to have been exported from here.



While walking through the remains of once an international trade hub that was vibrant even before the Dutch and Vasco da Gama dreamed of discovering the Indian sea route, Business Standard met Jyothi Mani (probably in her late 50s). Her words indicated that this historical land is not averse to political statements.

"Our major issue is availability of water. We can do only coconut farming and cattle breeding because of that," says Mani, who was seen at the excavation site. She recalls how the site was a vibrant excavation place starting from 1985-86 and is not given attention for the last few years.



A 71-year-old farmer Ningathottam Subramaniam from Kodumanal is a firm believer in Dravidian politics. "Tamil Nadu politics is all about the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Kazhagam (AIADMK). People's issues should be addressed. We are not getting enough water in the region," Subramaniam adds.

When Business Standard reached Tiruppur, the city appeared to be least active compared to last year. A major reason is the decline seen in knitwear exports during the last financial year. Tiruppur witnessed a degrowth in knitwear exports of 18.2 per cent from April to February, with only February showing a positive growth.

At the office of his company K M Knitwear, K M Subramanian was working with the primordial Omkara sound in the background. "The war in Ukraine, financial crisis in Europe and the US, and global business not coming back to normalcy after COVID were the major reasons for the FD decline in exports," says Subramanian, President of the Tiruppur Exporters’ Association (TEA).



In the Lok Sabha polls, the main battle in Tiruppur is between the Communist Party of India's (CPI) sitting MP KSubbarayan, the AIADMK's P Arunachalam, and the BJP's A P Muruganandam. "There are two major economic lifelines of Tiruppur -- textile and agriculture. Infrastructure needs to be improved for the betterment of the textile industry, and water availability should be ensured. I will be working for that," says CPI stalwart Subbarayan. He believes that for textiles, the Centre government should take steps to make cotton prices stable and promises that the INDIA alliance will take all the effort for that, if it comes to power.



During the 2019 elections, CPI won 45.6 per cent votes, while the rival AIADMK got only 37 per cent. "Dravidian parties are stronger in the region. The BJP through K Annamalai is trying to make inroads. Though they are able to attract the urban population and upper caste, support of the poor and lower castes is strong with the Dravidian parties," says another industry leader.

According to TEA, the major issue for the textile sector is labor shortage. "We are running at least 30 per cent short of labor as other states started offering huge sops and creating clusters like Tiruppur. We want the new government to speed up the free trade agreement plans with the United Kingdom. The city also needs a metro connectivity with Coimbatore," adds Subramanian.



Tiruppur's textile industry has 600,000 inland employees and 200,000 migrants. Hence, any issue that affects the Tiruppur cluster affects four Lok Sabha constituencies too -- Tiruppur, Erode, Pollachi, and Nilgiri. The local employees are coming from these areas. "Cotton prices have gone up, resulting in product prices moving up by 50 per cent. Some brands in Europe turned bankrupt too, which also affected orders in Tiruppur. Because of non-availability of skilled labor, we are running at 60-70 per cent capacity. There should be proper hostel and housing facility for migrant workers," says R Senthil Kumar of Premier Agencies, an MSME based out of Tirupur. The net average salary of employees in the cluster is around Rs 20,000. TEA is demanding better roads and infrastructure, as industries are spending an average of Rs 100 per employee per day for transportation too.



The major brands that source from Tiruppur include European majors including Primark, Walmart, Marks & Spencer, Hennes & Mauritz AB (H&M), Tommy Hilfiger, and Target.

In 2022-23, Tiruppur contributed to around Rs 34,350 crore or 56 per cent of India's total knitwear exports of Rs 61,764 crore. In 2023-24, till February, it was seen at Rs 28,091 crore or 55 per cent of India's Rs 51,072 crore exports. "The number has come down in volume terms too.That is a concern," indicates Senthil Kumar. In addition to exports, domestic market sales from Tiruppur comes to the tune of Rs 27,000 crore.



Business Standard visited Khaderpet, the largest wholesale market in Tiruppur. "Since GST got introduced, around 800 to 900 amendments were made. However, it is still hurting small traders like us in the region," says K Babu, who is running a wholesale shop in the market. Karan Singh from K R Garments blamed the elections for the dip in his sales. "We expect domestic sales to pick up after the polls," he believes.

As we leave Tiruppur one word echoed in the mind. During our interaction, an industry leader jokingly indicated maybe Kodumanal is the proof of why before learning "A for Apple," kids in Tiruppur learn "T for textiles." With 55 per cent export share and a history that dates back to Caesar, it is rightly so.



