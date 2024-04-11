Silent drive: Electric vehicle capital Hosur navigates the election circuit

While Pochampalli is home to the upcoming world’s largest EV facility by Ola Electric, Koothanapalli hosts Tata Electronics iPhone assembly units (Photo: Shine Jacob)

The 70-kilometre (km) drive between Pochampalli and Koothanapalli in the Krishnagiri district of Tamil Nadu is picturesque, with lush green terrain and pristine mountains. The political fever appears muted in this part of the country. What catches the attention of outsiders is the newly widened roads, expanding infrastructure, mighty new buildings and shops, upcoming real

estate projects, and much more.

The names of these rural Tamil Nadu villages may be unfamiliar to the rest of the country. However, to simplify, Pochampalli is home to the upcoming world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) facility by Ola Electric, and Koothanapalli hosts Tata Electronics iPhone assembly