LS polls: Smriti Irani holds roadshow in Amethi before filing nomination

Union Minister and BJP candidate from Amethi, Smriti Irani, held a roadshow on Monday ahead of filing her nomination papers.

Along with Smriti Irani, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav was also present.

The roadshow saw people lining the streets, throwing flowers, and extending a warm welcome to the visiting dignitaries.

Smriti Irani began the day with puja at her residence before heading out to engage with the people of Amethi.

As part of her campaign activities, the BJP leader rode a scooter, a day before filing her nomination through various localities, greeting residents and seeking their support. This public engagement comes as Amethi prepares to vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for May 20.

Earlier, Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal said on Saturday that the party will release its next list of Lok Sabha candidates, including for Uttar Pradesh's pending seats, within two days.

Congress held a Central Election Committee (CEC) today to discuss candidates for highly anticipated seats in Uttar Pradesh--Raebareli and Amethi.

Amethi will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20.

Rahul Gandhi lost to BJP's Smriti Irani in Amethi in the 2019 elections, a constituency he had been representing for 15 years.

Smriti Irani of the BJP won with 468,514 votes, while Rahul Gandhi received 413,394 votes.

Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, is voting in all seven phases.

Voting for phase one was held on April 13 and for phase two on April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1 respectively.

The votes will be counted on June 4.