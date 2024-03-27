Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Sonia Gandhi, Kharge among star campaigners of Congress in MP

LS polls: Sonia Gandhi, Kharge among star campaigners of Congress in MP

Polling for the 29 constituencies is scheduled to be held in the first four phases starting April 19

Photo: Congress' X handle(@INCIndia)
Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 10:12 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sonia Gandhi, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have been named as star campaigners of the party among 40 others for Madhya Pradesh which will vote in four phases in upcoming general elections.

Polling for the 29 constituencies is scheduled to be held in the first four phases starting April 19.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The Congress is facing the challenge of political relevance in the central state in view of the near wipeout in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections when it could win just one seat- Chhindwara. The party was further decimated in the assembly elections held in November 2023.

The names of former MP chief ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh also figured in the list along with former MP Congress presidents Arun Yadav and Kantilal Bhuria.
 

Former chief ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, respectively, also figure on the list.

The list names eight legislators, including Madhya Pradesh leader of the opposition Umang Singhar. Rajya Sabha members Ashok Singh and Vivek Tankha are also named.

AICC general secretaries KC Venugopal, Sachin Pilot, Jitendra Singh, and MP Congress unit president Jitu Patwari will also hit the campaign trail as star campaigners of Congress.

The Congress has so far declared its candidates for 22 constituencies. The party will contest 28 seats, while the Khajuraho constituency is allotted to the Samajwadi Party under a seat-sharing agreement.

Also Read

Lok Sabha polls: 38 candidates file nomination for first phase in Assam

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

Mallikarjun Kharge as INDIA bloc PM face? Here's what leaders have to say

Mallikarjun Kharge gets Z plus security based on threat perception report

Seat sharing with BJP finalised for LS polls in Bihar, says Chirag Paswan

PM Fasal Bima Yojana a complete failure, used to fatten insurance cos: Cong

I do not have the kind of money to contest LS elections: FM Sitharaman

Kejriwal's arrest will benefit AAP electorally in Lok Sabha polls: Atishi

Lok Sabha polls: 38 candidates file nomination for first phase in Assam

BJP fields Navneet Rana from Amravati Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabhamallikarjun khargeCongress

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 10:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story