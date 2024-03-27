Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / BJP fields Navneet Rana from Amravati Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra

BJP fields Navneet Rana from Amravati Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
The BJP on Wednesday fielded independent Lok Sabha member Navneet Rana as its candidate from the Amravati parliamentary seat in Maharashtra.
 
Rana had defeated Shiv Sena candidate and former Union minister Anandrao Adsul from Amravati in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.
 

Former Karnataka deputy chief minister Govind Karjol has been fielded from the Chitradurga Lok Sabha seat, the BJP said here.
BJP leader A Narayanaswamy had won the Chitradurga parliamentary seat in the 2019 general election.
 
The party also fielded Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini for the bypoll to the Karnal assembly seat, vacated by former chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
 
Saini succeeded Khattar as Haryana's chief minister earlier this month.
 
The BJP also released a list of 10 candidates for the Andhra Pradesh Assembly election.

Topics :BJPLok SabhaMaharashtraAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Mar 27 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

