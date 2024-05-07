Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Voters from armed forces and similar services increasing steadily

LS polls: Voters from armed forces and similar services increasing steadily

The 2019 figure had grown over 30 per cent over 2014

Representational Image
Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 07 2024 | 12:23 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The number of electors from the armed forces and other similar services has been increasing.

These voters are often unable to cast their ballot in the regular fashion because they are away from their primary place of residence due to being posted elsewhere. They have been given the option of voting by proxy or a postal ballot if they chose not to enroll as a general voter in the place of their posting if the duration is of sufficient time to do so. Turnout and enrolment figures have grown in the last ten years.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel


The 2019 figure had grown over 30 per cent over 2014. Turnout among service voters had risen from 4 per cent in 2014 to over 60 per cent in 2019. Turnout represents the share of those who have actually turned up to vote. Available data from key states for the first two phases suggests the number of registered electors is around 600,000 so far, or a third of the total number seen in the whole of 2019 (chart 1).
 

An individual who is a member of the armed forces of the union, armed police force of a state, or is employed under the government of India is a service voter, as per the Election Commission of India (ECI). Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) was introduced by the ECI in the previous general elections to reduce time and errors. This led to an increase in the voter turnout from 4 per cent in 2014 to 60.14 per cent in 2019, as per the constitutional body.

Most of the service voters come from a handful of states. The top seven account for over 50 per cent of the share. Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Punjab are among the key states with the highest number of service electors  (chart 2). 

Also Read

Postal ballot voting: Eligibility and process for Lok Sabha elections 2024

National Voters' Day: Election Commission marks 75 years of service today

LS polls: Kerala accounts for nearly 75% of registered NRI voters

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase-I: Here's how to download voter slip online

Flows into NRI deposits double Y-o-Y to $6.11 billion in April-October 23

Lok Sabha polls: Getting migrant voters back key for Satara suitors

Lok Sabha polls: Stagnant wages, respiratory ailments plague Firozabad

Manoj Tiwari richest Lok Sabha contender in Delhi, BJP's Bidhuri is 2nd

LS polls: Nomination process concludes in Delhi, 269 candidates file papers

LS polls: In Mainpuri, a grilling test of Mulayam Singh Yadav's legacy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsNRI votersvoting

First Published: May 07 2024 | 12:23 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story