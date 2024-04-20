Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Wayanad District Congress Committee general secy quits, joins BJP

LS polls: Wayanad District Congress Committee general secy quits, joins BJP

'If he is inaccessible to me, imagine the situation of a common man. He was given five years. If we give another term, it will destroy the development prospects of Wayanad,' Sudhakaran said

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Wayanad (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2024 | 7:21 PM IST
The Congress party in Wayanad faced a setback on Saturday as its District Congress Committee general secretary resigned from the party and joined the BJP.

Addressing the media after joining the saffron party, P M Sudhakaran said present MP and Congress candidate for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, Rahul Gandhi, was inaccessible to even the district leaders of the party.

"If he is inaccessible to me, imagine the situation of a common man. He was given five years. If we give another term, it will destroy the development prospects of Wayanad," Sudhakaran said.
 

He also challenged Gandhi to announce that he will not contest from Amethi.

Two other "prominent personalities" too joined the BJP today, the saffron party said in a release.

The CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front has fielded senior CPI leader Annie Raja from the Wayanad constituency. The BJP has given the ticket to its state chief K Surendran in the high range constituency.

Recently, the UDF convenor of Kottayam District, Sji Manjakadambil, had left the Front and joined the NDA after forming a new political party.

Kerala will vote on April 26 in the Lok Sabha elections.

First Published: Apr 20 2024 | 7:21 PM IST

