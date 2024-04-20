Lok Sabha elections 2024: Tripura logs highest voter turnout, Bihar lowest

The phase one of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 ended on April 19, with 62.37 per cent voter turnout. The first phase saw voting on 102 out of 543 Lok Sabha seats, across 17 states and four Union Territories.

During the first phase voting on April 19, Tripura recorded the highest voter turnout at 80.17 per cent till 9 pm, whereas Bihar recorded the lowest voter turnout at 48.50 per cent till 9 pm.

Polling in Northeastern states

Tripura recorded the highest voter turnout in the first phase, with 80.17 per cent. Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland reported turnout rates of 74.21 per cent, 54.23 per cent, and 56.91 per cent, respectively. Arunachal Pradesh saw a voter turnout of 67.15 per cent. Assam witnessed 72.10 per cent turnout in the first phase of polling.

Bihar saw lowest voter turnout in first phase

Bihar, where four out of 40 Lok Sabha constituencies went to polls, recorded the lowest voter turnout in India at 48.50 per cent till 9 pm. Gaya recorded a polling rate of 52 per cent, while Aurangabad and Jamui each saw 50 per cent turnout, and Nawada witnessed 41.50 per cent voter participation.

Violence reported in West Bengal

In West Bengal, the polls were held at three reserved seats, namely Cooch Behar (SC), Jalpaiguri (SC), Alipurduars (ST). The state recorded a voter turnout of 77.57 per cent till 9 pm.

During the first phase, sporadic incidents of violence were recorded, as workers from both the TMC and the BJP clashed in different areas of Cooch Behar.

Ganganagar had the highest voter turnout

In the first phase of polling in 12 parliamentary constituencies of Rajasthan, a voter turnout of 56.58 per cent was recorded in the state. The Ganganagar Lok Sabha seat saw the highest turnout at 62.93 per cent, while Jhunjhunu recorded the lowest turnout at 47.98 per cent.

In Jaipur, the voter turnout stood at 61.23 per cent. Bikaner recorded a voting percentage of 52.53 per cent, while Churu saw 61.05 per cent. Sikar had a turnout of 55.06 per cent, Jaipur Rural 54.44 per cent, Alwar 55.82 per cent, and Dausa 49.57 per cent.

The general elections, in seven phases, will elect 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha. Phase q1 started on April 19 and will end on June 1. Phase 2 of voting is scheduled for April 26, Phase 3 for May 7, Phase 4 for May 13, Phase 5 for May 20, Phase 6 for May 25, and Phase 7 for June 1. The results will be declared on June 4.



(With inputs from agencies)