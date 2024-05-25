Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Congress didn't allow OROP, it got implemented by Modi govt: PM in UP

Congress didn't allow OROP, it got implemented by Modi govt: PM in UP

In the Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat, with the main contest is between Afzal Ansari of the Samajwadi Party and Paras Nath Rai of the BJP. Voting for the seat will take place in the seventh phase on June 1

Modi, Narendra Modi
Sirmaur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public meeting for Lok Sabha elections, in Sirmaur district, Friday, May 24, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ghazipur (UP)
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 6:32 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a blistering attack on the Congress, accusing the party of not allowing the soldiers to get 'One Rank, One Pension'.

At an election rally in Ghazipur, he said, "The Congress had the expertise of delaying works and snatching rights. They did not allow our jawans get 'One Rank, One Pension'. It was implemented when Modi came (to power)."

Asserting that Ghazipur tells the tales of valour and bravery, Modi said, "Ghazipur and Gamhar village -- the names are enough as brave soldiers emerge from every house. Has any place other than Ghazipur have this honour? The entire country is indebted to this land."
 

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Attacking the opposition, the prime minister said, "Leaders of the 'parivarvadi' (dynastic) parties kept on building palace after palace. But, the poor, farmers, labourers and Dalits were deprived and they struggled to meet their small needs."

Taking a dig at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav, Modi said, "SP's 'shahzade' (prince) once said that he would stop the entry of mafia. Then he went and sat at the feet of the mafia."

In the Ghazipur Lok Sabha seat, with the main contest is between Afzal Ansari of the Samajwadi Party and Paras Nath Rai of the BJP. Voting for the seat will take place in the seventh phase on June 1.

Also Read

Lok Sabha polls 2024: EC releases absolute number of voters for 5 phases

Over 15 million eligible to vote in Delhi's Lok Sabha elections on May 25

Young voters set to shape India's political future in 2024 Lok Sabha Elections

National Voters' Day: Election Commission marks 75 years of service today

Elections 2024: ECI receives 200 complaints on code violations; acts on 169

LS polls: Does it behove PM to speak like this: NCP(SC) on 'mujra' remark

Lok Sabha polls 2024: EC releases absolute number of voters for 5 phases

LS polls phase 6: Dignitaries, politicians, wrestlers queue up to cast vote

We will work on policy of 'sarvajan hitaya, sarvajan sukhay', says Mayawati

LS polls: PoK is ours and we will take it, says Amit Shah at Una rally

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Narendra ModiLok Sabha electionsOROPCongress

First Published: May 25 2024 | 6:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story