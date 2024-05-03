Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / More private investment will be focus for Patna Sahib constituency: Prasad

More private investment will be focus for Patna Sahib constituency: Prasad

'In Bihar, there is strong support for Narendra Modi among the people. This indicates that we (NDA) are likely to secure all the 40 seats in Bihar'

Harsh Kumar Patna
2 min read Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 7:05 PM IST
Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said private investment will receive greater attention in his Patna Sahib constituency if he wins in the 2024 general elections. During an interaction with Harsh Kumar in Patna, he said he has undertaken a slew of initiatives, which attracted companies like TCS. Edited excerpts:

 

What will be the focus for your constituency? 

I have already undertaken initiatives, which have attracted companies like TCS to our area, and various private ventures are flourishing. Additionally, the metro project is underway, and several Ganga bridges have been initiated. Improving lives in my city and expanding the highway network have always been my priorities. We are also fostering a favourable environment for private sector growth.


How do you see the momentum in Bihar after first phase elections? 

In Bihar, there is strong support for Narendra Modi among the people. This indicates that we (the National Democratic Alliance or NDA) are likely to secure all the 40 seats in Bihar. 


Do you think policies made by the Union government have come on ground and helped you in this election? 

The Prime Minister has laid out a comprehensive plan for the next 100 days. We are witnessing a positive impact of the PM’s governance on issues such as gender justice, the abolition of triple talaq, direct benefit transfer (DBT) and women’s empowerment. Initiatives like 'Lakhpati Didi' have bolstered support for the BJP. Furthermore, the BJP government's effort to promote Madhubani paintings in Bihar has been appreciated. As the IT minister, I had provided a platform for e-commerce businesses to boost the industry.


Being a former law minister, what is your take on Uniform Civil Code (UCC)? 

The UCC is an integral part of our agenda. Other parties refrain from pursuing it due to vote-bank politics. I appeal to the people of this country to elect a government capable of ensuring stability.


How do you see your opponent Anshul Kumar performing? 

Whenever I fight elections, I never take my opponent’s name. Even last time, when I defeated Shatrughan Sinha, I did not take his name. I go with my policies. 

Topics :Ravi Shankar PrasadIndian EconomyBharatiya Janata Party

First Published: May 03 2024 | 7:05 PM IST

