Government formation LIVE: I thought Opposition would take out funeral procession of EVM, says PM

Government formation 2024 news updates: The constituent members of the NDA unanimously passed a resolution electing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader

BS Web Team New Delhi
Modi, Narendra Modi, N Chandrababu Naidu, Naidu, Nitish Kumar, Nitish, NDA meeting
New Delhi: Senior BJP leader Narendra Modi with TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar CM and JD(U) leader Nitish Kumar during the NDA parliamentary party meeting at Samvidhan Sadan, in New Delhi, Friday, June 7, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 2:01 PM IST
1:48 PM

Opposition had decided to ensure that people stop believing in democracy: PM Modi

1:36 PM

Majority required to run govt but consensus needed to run nation, says PM Modi

1:30 PM

NDA will focus on good governance, development, says Prime Minister Modi

1:26 PM

You all have given me a new responsibility, says PM Modi

1:19 PM

NDA an organic alliance committed to principle of 'nation first': PM Modi

1:16 PM

NDA is the most successful alliance in India's history, says PM Modi at NDA meet

1:09 PM

I also salute those who tirelessly worked on ground to ensure this victory: Narendra Modi

1:06 PM

Narendra Modi unanimously elected as leader of NDA parliamentary party

1:01 PM

Government formation: We all will stand with Narendra Modi in all his decisions, says Nitish Kumar at NDA meet

12:55 PM

Nitish Kumar pledges support for Narendra Modi's third term

12:36 PM

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu backs Modi as leader

12:34 PM

Rajnath Singh proposed Narendra Modi's name as leader of NDA

12:33 PM

NDA meet: Amit Shah seconds proposal for Narendra Modi's name as leader

12:29 PM

Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar likely to join PM for meeting with President Droupadi Murmu

12:21 PM

Government formation: Modi to take oath as PM for third time on Sunday

2:01 PM

All the leaders of all the parties are equal in the Parliament, says PM Narendra Modi

"For me, all the leaders of all the parties are equal in the Parliament. When we talk about Sabka Prayaas, for us everyone becomes equal whether they are from our party or not. This is the reason the NDA alliance has been strong and moved ahead in the last 30 years," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. 

1:48 PM

Opposition had decided to ensure that people stop believing in democracy: PM Modi

"When results were coming out on 4th June, I was busy with work. Phone calls started coming in later. I asked someone, numbers are fine, tell me EVM zinda hai ki mar gaya. These people (Opposition) had decided to ensure that people stop believing in democracy and democratic process of India. They continuously abused EVM. I thought they would take out the funeral procession of the EVM," PM Modi said. 

1:36 PM

Majority required to run govt but consensus needed to run nation, says PM Modi

"I assure the people of the country that the majority they gave us to run the government, it will be our effort that we will strive towards consensus and leave no stone unturned towards taking the country forward," PM Modi said at the NDA Parliamentary party meeting.

1:30 PM

NDA will focus on good governance, development, says Prime Minister Modi

The NDA govt in the next 10 years will focus on good governance, development, minimum interference in lives of common citizens, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
 

1:26 PM

You all have given me a new responsibility, says PM Modi

"I am very fortunate that all of have unanimously chosen me as the leader of NDA. You all have given me a new responsibility and I am very grateful to you. When I was speaking in this House in 2019, you all chose me as the leader, then I emphasized one thing which is trust. Today, when you are giving me this role, it means that the bridge of trust between us is strong. This relationship is on a strong foundation of trust and this is the biggest asset," PM Modi said today.

1:19 PM

NDA an organic alliance committed to principle of 'nation first': PM Modi

"NDA not a grouping of parties that have come together for power, it's an organic alliance committed to principle of 'nation first'," says PM Modi. "We are committed to principle of 'sarva panth sambhava' (all religions are equal)," says PM Modi at NDA parliamentary party meet.

1:16 PM

NDA is the most successful alliance in India's history, says PM Modi at NDA meet

"This is most successful alliance in India's history; our aim will be to reach unanimity in all our decisions," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "I congratulate all leaders who have won; I also salute those who tirelessly worked on ground to ensure this victory," PM Modi added.

1:09 PM

I also salute those who tirelessly worked on ground to ensure this victory: Narendra Modi

"I congratulate all leaders who have won; I also salute those who tirelessly worked on ground to ensure this victory," says Prime Minister Narendra Modi at NDA meet.

1:06 PM

Narendra Modi unanimously elected as leader of NDA parliamentary party

 All alliance partners unanimously pass resolution to make Narendra Modi leader of NDA parliamentary party.

1:01 PM

Government formation: We all will stand with Narendra Modi in all his decisions, says Nitish Kumar at NDA meet

We all will stand with Narendra Modi in all his decisions: Bihar CM and JD-U leader Nitish Kumar at NDA meet

12:55 PM

Nitish Kumar pledges support for Narendra Modi's third term

"You will be swearing in as the Prime Minister on Sunday, but I wanted you to do it today itself. Whenever you take the oath, we will be with you...We will all work together under your leadership," JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar said today at the NDA parliamentary party meeting. 

12:36 PM

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu backs Modi as leader

Narendra Modi is right leader at right time for India,TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu said at the NDA meet today

12:34 PM

Rajnath Singh proposed Narendra Modi's name as leader of NDA

Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh proposed Narendra Modi's name as leader of BJP and National Democratic Alliance in Lok Sabha.

12:33 PM

NDA meet: Amit Shah seconds proposal for Narendra Modi's name as leader

Senior BJP leader Amit Shah seconds proposal for Narendra Modi's name as leader of NDA parliamentary party.

12:29 PM

Chandrababu Naidu, Nitish Kumar likely to join PM for meeting with President Droupadi Murmu

After PM Modi is elected the leader of NDA MPs, senior members of the alliance like TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde will join the prime minister for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting him, some alliance members said.

Lok Sabha election results LIVE: Narendra Modi will take oath as Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday, senior BJP leader Pralhad Joshi said here at the NDA parliamentary party meeting. The oath-taking ceremony will take place at 6 pm on June 9, Joshi told the NDA leaders assembled here at the Central Hall of the old Parliament Building to elect Modi as their leader.
Besides NDA MPs, senior leaders of the alliance, including chief ministers, were present for the meeting where BJP president J P Nadda is expected to propose a resolution in support of Modi's leadership, with allies and MPs likely to endorse it. After Modi is elected the leader of NDA MPs, senior members of the alliance like TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde will join the prime minister for a meeting with President Droupadi Murmu to present her the list of parliamentarians supporting him, some alliance members said.Besides Naidu, Kumar and Shinde, Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Anupriya Patel, Pawan Kalyan were among the NDA leaders present on the main dais, alongside senior BJP leaders.
The NDA has 293 MPs, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.Newly elected MPS of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) arrived in Parliament on Friday morning for a meeting on cabinet formation ahead of the swearing in ceremony. BJP's National General Secretary Tarun Chugh welcomed the newly elected MPs at the Samvidhan Sadan.
Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Saini, and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, former Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar who arrived for the meeting.
"Gratitude and congratulations to the voters of the country. NDA is forming a government for the third consecutive time," Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said.
 

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 12:24 PM IST

