Who are the special invitees for Modi's swearing-in ceremony on June 9?

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting at BJP headquarters as the party leads in the Lok Sabha elections amid the counting of votes, in New Delhi, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Narendra Modi is set to return to power for a third consecutive term at the Centre. His oath-taking ceremony as India’s Prime Minister will be held on Sunday, June 9, at 6 pm.

On Friday, June 7, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) proposed him as the bloc’s Parliamentary leader, endorsing him as the next Prime Minister, thereby paving the way for his third swearing-in ceremony.

Invitations have been extended to several world leaders and individuals from diverse walks of life, reflecting Modi’s plan to honour the contributions of India’s marginalised communities.

Who has been invited to Narendra Modi’s third swearing-in ceremony?



The Rashtrapati Bhavan is expected to host up to 8,000 people for Modi’s oath-taking ceremony, including prominent figures from various vocations such as lawyers, doctors, artists, cultural performers, and influencers.

According to NDTV, ‘Viksit Bharat ambassadors’, including Railway employees working on Vande Bharat and Metro trains, and beneficiaries of Central government schemes, will also be in attendance.

Other special guests include tribal women, sanitation workers, transgender individuals, and labourers involved in the Central Vista Project.

Rat-hole miners who assisted in rescuing 41 trapped construction workers after a portion of the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi collapsed last year have also been invited.

The guest list further comprises National Office Bearers of the BJP, National Executive Committee (NEC) members, outgoing Parliamentarians, district presidents, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and Lok Sabha in-charges.

Around 50 distinguished religious leaders from various faiths have been invited as well.

Participants of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ who were acknowledged by Modi for their contributions to the nation and society, along with Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri awardees, will also grace the occasion.

World leaders invited for Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Modi’s invitation list for world leaders highlights his government’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy. Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe have confirmed their presence for the June 9 event. Other foreign dignitaries reportedly invited include Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal, Bhutan’s King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Vice-President of Seychelles Ahmed Afif, and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth.

A notable invitee is Maldives president Mohamed Muizzu, who has reportedly accepted the invitation, marking his first visit to India since assuming the presidency last November. This development signifies an improvement in relations between New Delhi and Male after tensions earlier this year.

2014 and 2019 invitees



Narendra Modi has led the BJP and NDA since 2014 when they ousted Congress from power. For his first swearing-in ceremony, Modi invited heads of SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) countries, including Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, surprising many by extending invites to foreign leaders for a traditionally domestic event.

In 2019, after the BJP and NDA secured a historic mandate, the guest list again included foreign leaders. Modi, along with 57 Ministers, took oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan in May 2019, with leaders of BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) countries, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand, in attendance.

Invitations were also sent to leaders from the Kyrgyz Republic and Mauritius. Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina had to miss the event due to her foreign visit.

Other notable invitees included the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director, chief ministers of all states, and prominent actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Bhansali, Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Rajinikanth, and Kamal Haasan. Sports personalities such as PT Usha, Saina Nehwal, Harbhajan Singh, Rahul Dravid, and top industrialists, including Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, and Ratan Tata, were also invited.

Additionally, kin of BJP workers allegedly killed in political violence in West Bengal were extended invitations for Modi’s second swearing-in ceremony.