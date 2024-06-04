Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / NDA to form strong govt for third time with full majority, says Paswan

NDA to form strong govt for third time with full majority, says Paswan

While Paswan was leading from the Hajipur seat, candidates of his party were ahead of their rivals in four other constituencies in Bihar, according to the Election Commission

Chirag Paswan, president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), on Tuesday afternoon asserted that he was "firmly" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 4:07 PM IST
"Once again- Modi Government! I and my party Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) stand firmly in support of the country's successful Prime Minister, respected Shri @narendramodi ji," he posted on X.

"NDA is going to form the government with full majority under the leadership of Prime Minister ji. The country is going to get a strong and powerful government for the third time again," he added.

 

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

