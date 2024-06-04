Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha elections 2024 result: Constituency-wise winners list for Bihar

Lok Sabha election result: Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) is leading at 14 seats while the BJP is ahead on 13 seats, the vote counting trend till 3 pm showed

Nisha Anand
Jun 04 2024 | 3:49 PM IST
Lok Sabha elections: While a neck and neck Lok Sabha election results are unfolding in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal between the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance and the Congress-led INDIA, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance appears to be securing a comfortable win in the 40 Lok Sabha constituencies of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) is leading at 14 seats while the BJP is ahead on 13 seats, the vote counting trend till 3 pm showed.


Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), which is part of the NDA fold, is leading at all of its five seats. Former Bihar chief minister and founder of Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) Jitan Ram Manjhi, another alliance partner of NDA, is leading by a margin of over 100,000 votes in Gaya.


Meanwhile, the opposition’s INDIA bloc, comprising the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Communist Party of India (Marxist Leninist) Liberation, has together managed to lead at seven seats.

While the Congress is ahead in Kishanganj and Sasaram, the RJD is leading on three seats including key constituency Patliputra, where Lalu Prasad Yadav’s daughter Misa Bharti is a contestant. Misa is ahead by a margin of 35,437.

The RJD had fielded its candidates on 26 seats out of the 40 constituencies while the Congress on nine seats. The BJP is fighting the polls on 17 seats while the JD(U) on 16 seats in the state.

Counting is underway at more than 36 centres in the state. Polling was held for those seats in seven phases between April 19 and June 1.

Check constituency wise full list of winners in Bihar Lok Sabha elections 2024:

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 3:32 PM IST

