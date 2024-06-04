Lok Sabha polls 2024: This is what results look like at 3 pm on June 4

Lok Sabha election 2024 results: The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance is leading in as many as 288 Lok Sabha constituencies, several TV media reports said on Tuesday.





The Congress-led INDIA bloc is ahead on 234 seats. The data available on the Election Commission's website showed that Congress, by itself, is ahead on 98 seats. If these trends solidify into the final outcome, the development would be a major boost for the main Opposition party, which only secured 52 seats in the 2019 polls.

The ruling BJP, which had set an ambitious goal of 370 mark for itself, is leading on 237 seats and may not be able to cross the threshold of 272 majority mark by itself.

Here are 10 latest Lok Sabha elections result updates for 3 pm:

Modi leading in Varanasi

1) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading in the Varanasi constituency by a margin of 139139 votes, according to the 3pm data trend on the EC’s website. In 2019, Modi retained the constituency by a margin of nearly 479,505 votes.

Rahul Gandhi leading by margin of over 200,000

2) Rahul Gandhi is leading in the Wayanad and Raebareli constituencies by a margin of 340,241 and 306,744 votes, respectively. His arch-rival Smriti Irani, who snatched the Congress stronghold Amethi from Gandhi in 2019, is trailing in the key Uttar Pradesh constituency. Congress candidate Kishori Lal is ahead of Irani by a margin of 102,429 votes.

Result for four seats declared

3) Lok Sabha elections results are out for four seats, including Surat where the BJP won unopposed. The three seats are Chitradurga in Karnataka and Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The Congress has won the Jalandhar Lok Sabha constituency, where former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi won by margin of 175,993.

Amit Shah's vote margin over 600,000

4) Union Home Minister Amit Shah has gained an unassailable lead of 615,000 votes over his nearest Congress rival, Sonal Patel, in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat in Gujarat.

Odisha Assembly election result

5) In Odisha Assembly elections, the BJP was leading in 76 assembly seats. Biju Janata Dal nominees, on the other hand, were leading in 53 constituencies out of 147 assembly seats in the state, the trends till 2:30 pm showed.

Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections result

6) In the Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections, the Telugu Desam Party-led NDA won one assembly seat and is leading in 130 segments, while Janasena is leading in 19 and BJP in 7. The ruling YSR Congress is leading in 18 seats. The NDA appears to be heading toward forming a new government, according to the trends.