Lok Sabha Elections Results 2024: Here's the full list of winners

As the d-day has finally arrived, with the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections being revealed today, June 4, here is the complete list of winners

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: The counting of votes is underway for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, which will determine who will form the government at the Centre. The elections were held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1, and the counting of votes started on June 4.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, contested the polls, while the Opposition formed a joint front, Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), to challenge the Modi government's 10-year reign.

Major exit polls have forecasted a substantial majority for the NDA, with the BJP expected to surpass its 2019 tally of 303 seats. This optimism has been reflected in the domestic equity indices, which opened at record highs on June 3, driven by the projected return of the NDA government and a better-than-expected FY24 GDP growth rate of 8.2 per cent.

The Opposition's INDIA bloc, led by the Congress, has dismissed the exit polls, but the BJP remains optimistic about its performance, particularly in the South, where it is expected to make significant gains in states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu.

Here is the complete list of the Lok Sabha 2024 election winners:



 

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 3:16 PM IST

