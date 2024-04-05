Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Nearly 5,000 polling booths identified as vulnerable in Punjab, says CEO

Nearly 5,000 polling booths identified as vulnerable in Punjab, says CEO

The ECI team had also told the officials to ensure adequate arrangements for central forces deputed in the state on security duty during polling. (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 7:51 PM IST
Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C on Friday said that vulnerability mapping ahead of the Lok Sabha poll is going on and around 5,000 polling booths have been identified as vulnerable.

"Vulnerability mapping is going on and around 5,000 polling booths have been identified as vulnerable. Critical polling stations are being identified and will be finalised only around the election date," Sibin told ANI.

"According to the guidelines of the EC, all preparations on our end are complete. There are around 24000 booths, and as per our demand, we will get CAPF personnel. So far 25 companies have arrived and we are utilising the force. There are 2.12 crore voters. Recovery of around Rs 150 crores has been made- including drugs, liquor, and cash," he added.

The Lok Sabha election in Punjab will be held in a single phase on June 01, 2024. Voting in Punjab will be held for 13 Lok Sabha seats.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) team instructed all Deputy Commissioners (DCs), Commissioner of Police (CPs) and Senior Superintendents of Police (SSPs) of Punjab to enhance their campaigns to prevent the smuggling of drugs, liquor, and cash into the state in view of the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

The ECI team had also told the officials to ensure adequate arrangements for central forces deputed in the state on security duty during polling.

Detailed information was sought from all the Districts regarding liquor and drug seizures after the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct. Information was also obtained about the steps taken by various districts to increase voter turnout, webcasting arrangements and make all preparations at polling stations. Likewise, the ECI team also shared crucial suggestions and information related to the election process with all the DCs, CPs and SSPs.
 

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

