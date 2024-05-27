Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Monday, alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi cooked up the ‘not biological’ story to avoid the questions by the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) about Gautam Adani after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Gandhi further alleged that the prime minister would say that he is unaware of the situation and was asked to do so by ‘parmatma’, according to a report in Business Today.

The Congress leader said, “The prime minister says that he does not take decision, but it is taken by ‘parmatma’. He says that he is not biological but a messenger of ‘parmatma’. You know why he has cooked up this story? Because when the ED will ask him about Adani after the elections, he will say that he doesn’t know anything about it, and he was asked to do so by ‘parmatma’.”

A ‘messenger of God'

In an interview with News18 on May 14, PM Modi had said, “Pehle jab tak maa zinda thi, mujhe lagta tha ki shayad biologically mujhe janam diya gaya hai. Maa ke jaane ke baad in saare anubhavo ko mai jod kar dekhta hoon to mai convince ho chuka hu...mai convince ho chuka hoon ki parmatma ne mujhe bheja hai.” (When my mother was alive, I used to believe that I was born biologically. After she passed away, upon reflecting on all my experiences, I was convinced that God has sent me.)

During the News18 interview, the prime minister had also said, “I believe God has given me abilities, inspiration and good intentions for a purpose... I am nothing but an instrument.”

Additionally, the Congress leader also said that if the INDIA bloc comes to power, it will scrap the Agniveer scheme as the Army does not want it.

Shashi Tharoor targets EC

Targeting the Election Commission of India (ECI), Congress leader Shashi Tharoor asked the EC whether a divine being can be eligible for Indian citizenship or not.

In a post of X (formerly Twitter), Tharoor said, “Innocent question: can a divine being be eligible for citizenship in India, and if not, does He have the right to vote or to contest elections? Could ECI look into the question of a self-proclaimed divinity participating in the electoral fray?”