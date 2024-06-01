Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Opposition doing politics on PM Modi's mediation exercise, alleges BJP

Opposition parties hate India's traditions, temples and the exercise to rejuvenate its holy places, he alleged, adding that they also hate a leader engaged in a silent meditation, Trivedi said

The opposition can never understand this because it seeks to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and fight 'Shakti', Sudhanshu Trivedi said | (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 7:30 AM IST
The BJP on Friday accused opposition parties of doing politics on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meditation in Kanyakumari, saying they understand neither India nor Indianness.

BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi said Modi lives the cultural and traditional ethos of Indian nation which is represented in its temples in different parts of the country and even outside in a place like Balochistan.

The opposition can never understand this because it seeks to eradicate Sanatan Dharma and fight 'Shakti', he said.

Opposition parties hate India's traditions, temples and the exercise to rejuvenate its holy places, he alleged, adding that they also hate a leader engaged in a silent meditation, Trivedi said.

But they have a tradition of offering tributes at the tomb of Mughal king Babur, he said, naming Jawaharlal Nehru and Rahul Gandhi. They also held iftars in which neither the host nor the guests kept fast, Trivedi said.

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

