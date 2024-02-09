Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Over 1.5 mn first-time voters in state for LS polls, says Rajasthan CEO

A total of more than 5.32 crore voters are registered in the state for the general elections 2024. Of these, 2,74,75,971 are men, 2,53,51,276 are women, Gupta said

A total of 616 persons of third gender are registered in the new voter list, he added | Representative Image
Press Trust of India Jaipur

More than 15 lakh new electors in Rajasthan will vote for the first time in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Praveen Gupta said.

More than 5.32 crore voters are registered in the state for the 2024 general election. Of these, 2,74,75,971 are men, 2,53,51,276 are women, Gupta said on Thursday.

He said that 15,54,604 new voters aged 18-19 years have been added to the electoral roll after the recent state assembly elections who will exercise their franchise for the first time in the upcoming elections.

A total of 616 persons of third gender are registered in the new voter list, he added.

The CEO said during the Rajasthan assembly elections in November last year, over 5.6 lakh disabled voters and 11.72 lakh voters above 80 years of age were registered in the state, whose numbers have now increased to 5,72,965 and 12,85,960 respectively.

Gupta added that information regarding integrated voter lists was given in a meeting with representatives of political parties on Thursday.

