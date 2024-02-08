Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP declares candidates for 3 LS seats in Assam

The AAP On Thursday announced three candidates for as many seats in Assam for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and hoped that the INDIA bloc will allow them to contest from these constituencies

AAP
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 08 2024 | 2:41 PM IST
The AAP On Thursday announced three candidates for as many seats in Assam for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and hoped that the INDIA bloc will allow them to contest from these constituencies.

Addressing a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak announced the names of the three candidates - Manoj Dhanohar from Dibrugarh, Bhaven Chaudhary from Guwahati and Rishi Raj from Sonitpur.

"We are partners of a mature and sensible alliance and we have full faith that the INDIA bloc will accept it. But winning elections is most important. We are beginning preparations for these three seats immediately," he said.

Pathak rued that there is less time remaining for the polls and stressed that with time running out, it will become difficult to contest polls.

"All things should be expedited. Talks have been going on for months but still there is no result. We are with the INDIA bloc in fighting against the Modi government. All the decisions on alliance should be taken immediately," he stressed.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalAAP governmentAam Aadmi PartyLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha MPs

First Published: Feb 08 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

