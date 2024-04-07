Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / PDP announces candidates for 3 seats, Mehbooba to contest from Anantnag

PDP announces candidates for 3 seats, Mehbooba to contest from Anantnag

PDP Parliamentary Board Chief Sartaj Madni said the party's youth wing president Waheed Parra will contest the polls from Srinagar and former Rajya Sabha member Mir Fayaz from Baramulla

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2024 | 4:34 PM IST
Peoples Democratic Party president Mehbooba Mufti will contest the Lok Sabha polls from the Anantnag constituency, the party announced on Sunday as it declared candidates for the three seats in the Valley.

PDP Parliamentary Board Chief Sartaj Madni said the party's youth wing president Waheed Parra will contest the polls from Srinagar and former Rajya Sabha member Mir Fayaz from Baramulla.

The candidates were announced by the party at a press conference addressed by Mufti and Madni.

They said said the PDP will support the Congress on two Jammu region seats of Udhampur and Jammu.
 

Topics :Mehbooba MuftiPDP

First Published: Apr 07 2024 | 4:34 PM IST

