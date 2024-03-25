Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / People fed up with BJP, its hollow promises, says SP leader Shivpal Yadav

Asked whether there are chances of his son, Aditya Yadav, contesting from Buduan in his place, Yadav said, "As of now, It's I who would be contesting"

SP leader Shivpal Yadav (Photo: Twitter)
Press Trust of India Etawah (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2024 | 9:49 AM IST
Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav on Monday said that people are fed up with the BJP, which made "false and hollow" promises and have decided to vote for the SP.

Talking to reporters in Saifai on the occasion of Holi, Yadav said, "Everyone is fed up with the BJP. Inflation, taxes, unemployment and corruption are at its peak. The promises BJP made were false and hollow. This time people will ensure victory for the SP candidates."

"If we win UP, BJP will be wiped out," he added.

Candidates on remaining seats will be declared soon, the SP national general secretary said

Asked whether there are chances of his son, Aditya Yadav, contesting from Buduan in his place, Yadav said, "As of now, It's I who would be contesting."

"Whatever directions the party will give, I will follow," he said.

Yadav has been declared party candidate from Budaun seat.

Topics :Samajwadi PartyShivpal YadavLok Sabha electionsBJP MLAs

First Published: Mar 25 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

