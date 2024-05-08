People will vote to end BJP's 'dictatorship, atrocities', says Atishi

Delhi Minister Atishi on Wednesday said the public will vote to "end dictatorship and atrocities of the BJP" and to get their Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal out of jail on May 25.

Atishi, along with AAP and INDIA bloc candidate from the South Delhi Lok Sabha seat Sahiram Pehalwan, led a 'pad yatra' (foot march) in Govindpuri, Kalkaji, as part of the 'Jail ka Jawab Vote se' campaign.

During the march, Atishi said the BJP has forgotten that Kejriwal is not just the chief minister, "he is the son and brother of the people of Delhi."





Atishi asserted the BJP has made a "huge mistake" by arresting Delhi's "popular chief minister".

Modi ji has arrested one Kejriwal, but today thousands of Kejriwals have come out from every street and 'mohallas' (locality) of Delhi to give a befitting reply.

By arresting Shri Arvind Kejriwal, they have written 'the end' of their own dictatorship. On May 25, the public will vote to end the dictatorship and atrocities of the BJP, to get their brother, their son Arvind Kejriwal out of jail, she said.

Atishi claimed people know that it is Kejriwal who made government schools world-class and gave "the best education" to the children of common people.

"People are very angry with the arrest of Kejriwal. They know he has been arrested under a conspiracy. In this Lok Sabha elections, people will vote for AAP and make it win, she further claimed.