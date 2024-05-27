The Election Commission of India (ECI) has released the voter turnout data for Phase 6 of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, with figures indicating a turnout of 63.36 per cent. This marks an increase from the 59.06 per cent recorded at 7:45 PM on Saturday. The Election Commission also released the absolute number of voters for all completed phases.

The turnout data, accessed via the Election Commission’s voter turnout app, is considered nearly final as no repolls were scheduled following scrutiny on Sunday.

It is important to note that these figures only account for votes cast using Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and do not include postal ballots, which will be counted on results day.

According to the ECI app, the final voter turnout for various regions in Phase 6 is as follows:

Bihar: 57 per cent

Haryana: 64.8 per cent

Jammu and Kashmir: 54.84 per cent

Jharkhand: 65.39 per cent

NCT of Delhi: 58.69 per cent

Odisha: 74.45 per cent

Uttar Pradesh: 54.04 per cent

West Bengal: 82.71 per cent



The overall turnout for these 58 seats is slightly lower than the 64.73 per cent recorded in the 2019 elections, with the exception of the delimited Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir.

West Bengal registered the highest turnout at over 80 per cent, up from 79.5 per cent in 2019, followed by Odisha and Jharkhand. Uttar Pradesh saw the lowest turnout at 54 per cent.

Notably, the Anantnag-Rajouri seat in Jammu and Kashmir recorded a turnout of 54.46 per cent, the highest since 1984.

The voter turnout in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi was revised to 58.69 per cent from 57.7 per cent recorded at 11:45 PM on Saturday. However, even the updated figure remains lower than the 60.6 per cent turnout in 2019. All seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi also reported lower turnouts compared to the last Lok Sabha election.

Phase 1-5 voter turnout data

The ECI on Saturday released the absolute number of voters for all five phases of the Lok Sabha elections and condemned the spread of false narratives and mischievous designs intended to disrupt the electoral process.

Voter turnout data for all previous phases:

- The first phase, held on April 19, saw a turnout of 66.14 per cent, down from 69.29 per cent in 2019.

- The second phase, on April 26, recorded a turnout of 66.71 per cent, down from 69.43 per cent in 2019.

- The third phase, on May 7, saw a turnout of 65.68 per cent, slightly lower than the 66.58 per cent in 2019.

- The fourth phase, held on May 13, recorded a turnout of 69.16 per cent, slightly higher than the 68.8 per cent in 2019.

- The fifth phase, on May 20, saw a turnout of 62.2 per cent, higher than the 61.82 per cent in 2019.

With the conclusion of Phase 6 polling on Saturday, elections have been completed for 486 of the 543 Lok Sabha seats.

The remaining 57 seats will vote in the final phase on June 1.

The results for all seven phases will be declared on June 4.