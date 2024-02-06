'PM Modi's 400-seat prediction raises doubts of rigging', says RJD MP Jha

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertion that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would secure 370 seats and the NDA over 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Member of Parliament Manoj Jha questioned whether this meant that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were rigged while speaking with ANI.

Jha questioned whether specifying exact numbers, as done by the Prime Minister, implies manipulation or setting of EVMs, raising doubts about the electoral process. He emphasised that as the leader of the country, the Prime Minister should promise to compete and win rather than specifying exact seat numbers, which can lead to doubts.

He said, "If he (PM Modi) is saying that BJP will get exactly 370 (seats in Lok Sabha elections) and NDA will be 400 plus, does that mean it's rigged? Does this mean the EVM is set? ... When you specify the exact numbers, doubts arise."





The MP also spoke on the Prime Minister's commitment in 2014 to provide 250 million jobs, questioning whether even 200,000 jobs had been created. He further questioned the need for the government to provide food grains to 800 million people if the promise was to lift millions out of poverty.

Accusing the PM of managing headlines better than the country, Jha criticised the focus on rhetoric over-delivering on promises.

This came in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's motion of thanks to the President's address on Monday. During this address, he predicted a BJP win of 370 seats and an NDA crossing 400 seats. The Prime Minister talked about "Modi's guarantee," expressing confidence in India becoming the world's third-largest economy during his government's third term.

The prime minister also pledged to continue battling corruption, prevent the looting of the country's resources, and emphasised the independence of probe agencies. This comes after Opposition party's accusations of the PM Modi-led central governments utilising probe agencies like the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as political tools ahead of the 2024 elections.





On Sunday, the Delhi Police Crime Branch had served a notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi regarding her claim of BJP's attempts to poach the party's MLAs. The BJP demanded evidence to support allegations against the party, asserting that leaders like Arvind Kejriwal and Atishi must produce proof. RJD MP Manoj Jha also responded to this situation, alleging that the summonses and actions against AAP leaders were at the behest of PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, criticising the perceived misuse of central agencies against opposition leaders.

"I have been repeatedly objecting to this (action by central agencies against Opposition leaders). The ED is simply acting at the behest of (PM) Narendra Modi and Amit Shah. There is not a single state where a strong Opposition-ruled government and elected representatives have not been targeted by the ED, CBI, or IT. Where they (BJP) are weak, the ED is strong. The central agencies are being misused to act out BJP dictates," Jha said.

