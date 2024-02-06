Alliance ka hi alignment bigad gya: PM Modi mocks cracks in INDIA bloc

Launching a firece attack on the internal divisions of the INDIA bloc during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the constituents of so called 'Bhanumati ka Kunba' lacks trust among themselves as Congress managed to throw the Opposition alliance out of alignment.

Quoting a famous poem by Rabindranath Tagore, in a jab at the INDIA Bloc and the current rift within it over seat sharing, PM Modi in Lok Sabha on Monday targeted the INDIA bloc for lack of unity among parties.

"The Congress cannot think beyond a single family. A few days ago, they put together a 'Bhanumati ka Kunba (Bhanumati's clan, meaning a group of disparate people)' but then they started 'Ekla chalo re (Walk alone)'," he said, quoting a famous poem by Rabindranath Tagore, in a jab at the INDIA Bloc and the current rift within it over seat sharing.

The Prime Minister further said that Congress has recently learnt the work of an auto mechanic, so they should by now know what alignment is.

"The Congress has recently learnt the work of an auto mechanic, so they should by now know what alignment is. But they have managed to throw the Opposition alliance out of alignment... They do not trust each other. How can they have faith in the country," he added, responding to the Motion of Thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's speech last week.

In his over 90-minutes speech, PM Modi said he was convinced that the opposition parties have lost the courage to contest elections and have resolved to stay on the opposition benches for a long time.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's remarks for the INDIA Alliance during his reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, Congress MP DK Suresh said that PM Modi wanted to break the INDIA Alliance

"PM Modi wanted to break the INDIA Alliance. That is what he is doing," he added.

"He spoke politically, it was an election speech. What he said does not have facts...I don't want to comment on the PM. As an Indian, I condemn his overall comments at the Parliament," Suresh said.

Karnataka Deputy CM D.K. Shivakumar said, "Alliance is not destroyed. INDIA is there, INDIA will fight. There is still a lot of time, there will be a big change..."

BSP MP Malook Nagar said that the opposition, especially the Congress must get stronger, somewhere there is confusion among the Congress leadership.

Union Minister Nisith Pramanik said that BJP has always said this INDIA bloc is not 'Jot' but 'Khot'.

"First of all, our party had said that this is not 'Jot' but 'Khot'. This is just an eyewash...These people can have friendship for a few days but not for long, not for the country and not to do something good. PM too said the same," Pramanik said.

BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi praised PM Modi's speech and said that the entire speech was full of optimism for the entire country and it lifted up the spirits of all of us.

"The speech of PM Modi today was full of optimism for the entire country and it lifted up the spirits of all of us...I think we are all looking up, women feel empowered, and women are now very important in all sectors. He did spend a lot of time on talking about the achievements of his government on women's upliftment. So, I think that was a great speech," she added.

Moreover, Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that PM Modi's 10-year-long NDA Government was about expectations, trust and belief in him.

"There is great trust in PM Modi. If you look at 10 years of the UPA Government, people were entangled in controversies. PM Modi's 10-year-long NDA Government was about expectations, trust and belief in him," he added.

LJP (Ramvilas) MP Chirag Paswan said that the PM's speech included the facts presented along with a political speech that cannot be ignored.

"The facts presented along with a political speech cannot be ignored... The problem with the opposition is that they never understand. Can they falsify the facts and data presented by the PM? Or can they falsify the statements made by former Prime Ministers which he quoted today?... PM Modi just did not give an account of the last 10 years, but also laid the foundations for the next 1000 years. This clarity of vision is needed for a 'Viksit Bharat'," Paswan said.

Targeting the Opposition over dynastic politics, the Prime Minister said that Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah don't have their own parties. Congress's trust has always been solely in one family.

"Which dynastic politics do we talk about? If more than one person in a family, on their own strength and with the support of public, makes progress in the political field, we have never called it dynastic politics. We call it dynastic politics when a party is run by a family, when the party prioritises members of a family, when family members take all the important decisions of the party," he added.

RPI (A) MP and Union minister, Dr Ramdas Athawale said that Congress did the work of looting the country.

"PM attacked dynastic politics, Congress...They (Congress) did the work of looting the country," he added.

JP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said that the PM's speech was inspirational, committed and dedicated.

"Opposition can say anything but I think the youth of the country should watch what the PM said. PM's speech was inspirational, committed and dedicated. It was historic. His vision to take the country forward - the work done by him in last 10 years...was all mentioned in the speech. Opposition can consider it a political speech if they want. But as a a part of the country's young generation and as an MP representing the youth, I urge the youth to watch today's speech of the PM," Namgyal said.

BJP MP Sushil Kumar Singh said that the PM never compromises with corruption, he also targeted 'parivarwaad'.

"The PM never compromises with corruption, he also targeted 'parivarwaad'. The way PM Modi talked about making India self-reliant with the confidence of the people of the country. was liked by all," he added.

BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy said that the people of the country have already decided that the next government will be the BJP.

'This was truly a memorable and historic speech which was straight from the heart. People of the country have already decided that the next government will that be of the BJP," he added.

On PM Modi's reply to Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, BJP MP Hema Malini said, "The opposition keeps saying things to PM Modi. How does it matter? PM Modi clearly said everything. The whole nation stands with our PM Narendra Modi..."

BJP MP and Union minister SP Singh Baghel said that "when we celebrate 100 years of independence, India will be a developed nation and we will be remembering Modi ji for it."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and said that the compulsion of relaunching the product (Rahul Gandhi) repeatedly has led to the closure of the shop of the grand old party.

On PM Modi's remarks for Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar says, "Rahul Gandhi is our leader. Why is the PM scared of him?... Because he is walking across the country - from north to south and from east to west? I believe in one thing - more strong, more enemies; less strong, less enemies; not string, no enemies."

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister said that the third term of his government is not far and this time the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win 400 seats and the Bharatiya Janata Party, individually will get 370 seats.

TMC MP Saugata Roy reacted and said that there was "arrogance" in his statement.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore asked PM Modi if he does not reach 370 in Lok Sabha will he be not taking oath.

"Will he not take oath if they do not reach 370? Can he promise that if the number goes below than the one he announced, he will not take oath?...He can make these kinds of election speeches in Parliament but people of India have decided that they have the right. In 2004 too, "India Shining" was like this and the people of India know that this kind of arrogance will be defeated," Tagore said.

Congress MP Jebi Mather said that every leader and every party has every right to have aspirations about the upcoming elections.

"But what the people of this country will decide will depend on the situation that is currently in the country. What does the PM have to say about the price rise? Why is he silent about unemployment? Instead of addressing issues when the stark reality is that people are suffering due to price rises and unemployment, the PM is busy predicting as if he is an astrologer about what is going to happen in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. However he may want to pinpoint our leader, Rahul Gandhi, it is not going to take him back from the mission he is on," she added.

CPI-M MP John Brittas said that the PM has the right to dream of getting 400 seats.

"In this country, everyone has the right to dream. The PM has the right to dream of getting 400-00 seats," he added.

In an attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his reply to the debate on the motion of thanks to the President's address, said that former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru considered Indians 'lazy' and 'less intelligent'.

Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali said that PM's address was full of pride, which does not suit the post he is sitting on.

"How can you make fun of the first Prime Minister, Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru? You have no history. Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru stayed in British prisons for 9 years, whereas your ancestors kept apologising to the British, and then were designated as 'Veer'. You talk about dynastic politics but cannot see the same in your party... He never said a word about Manipur, the minorities, or women throughout his speech," he added.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam said, "...He will see that he will sit in the opposition..."

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said that PM Modi is repeating one speech again and again.

"I don't understand if he is tired or something has happened. We respect the PM's oratory talent but today it was below form, I think. We were saying that we should not have high expectations because he is giving the same speech...Nehru ji died 60 years back, but he speaks about him. What has happened to PM Modi? I think he needs fresh energy," he added.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that the PM's words made it seem that he was replying to what Mallikarjun Kharge elaborated on in Rajya Sabha regarding the work of UPA.

"The difference is that Mallikarjun Kharge maintained the sanctity of his positions as well as that of the House. PM expressed bitterness and arrogance in his words, this reminded me of what Rahul Gandhi had said in the House - Ravan was defeated by his arrogance...Blinded by arrogance, this Maharaja's government didn't see rising inflation or the fire in Manipur...He arrogantly accused Congress, that is what we had expected of him," Gogoi said.

Congress MP K Suresh said, "It's a political speech. He is always attacking Congress, UPA govt and Nehru. He ignored what the common people are facing..."

Reacted to PM Modi's reply to the Motion of Thanks on the President's Address, BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the PM spoke the truth. "400 ke paar" is the mood of the public, you can see that.

"PM spoke the truth. "400 ke paar" is the mood of public, you can see that. BJP will definitely get more than 370. As far as "product" is concerned, how many times will that product be launched? INDIA alliance is breaking and he is moving around for the purpose of "jodna"...PM's speech was energising - what has been done in the present and where is India to be taken in future," he added.

PM Modi's address in Parliament, BJP MP PP Chaudhary said, "...He also told the opposition to cooperate to make India a developed nation."

Lok Sabha adopted the motion of thanks on the President's address after the reply from Prime Minister Narendra Modi who lambasted the opposition parties and outlined the achievements of the government.

The motion was adopted by a voice vote. Over 60 members took part in the debate on the motion of thanks which commenced on Friday.

The budget session of parliament began on January 31 and is the last before Lok Sabha elections expected in April-May. The session began with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint sitting of the two Houses.

In his reply, the Prime Minister strongly attacked the Congress and took a veiled dig at its leader Rahul Gandhi.

He said the government has been able to contain inflation despite the geo-political situation in the world created by two wars. He said the country was on course to becoming the world's third-largest economy.

The Prime Minister's remarks were loudly cheered by ruling party members.