Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / PM orchestrating systematic campaign to do away with Constitution: Congress

PM orchestrating systematic campaign to do away with Constitution: Congress

"The strategy is simple but full of hypocrisy: keep up the pretence of upholding that legacy while undermining it daily and getting drum-beaters to call for a new Constitution," he added

"The strategy is simple but full of hypocrisy: keep up the pretence of upholding that legacy while undermining it daily and getting drum-beaters to call for a new Constitution," he added. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2024 | 5:24 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday of orchestrating a systematic campaign to do away with the Constitution framed by B R Ambedkar and said the upcoming Lok Sabha election is about preserving and protecting Ambedkar's magnificent accomplishment.

Ambedkar's birth anniversary was celebrated on Sunday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Today our country celebrates the 133rd birth anniversary of the extraordinarily multi-faceted Dr B R Ambedkar -- at a time when calls for doing away with the Constitution of India, which is his greatest legacy, are getting shriller. This is undoubtedly part of a systematic campaign orchestrated by none other than the Prime Minister himself," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

"The strategy is simple but full of hypocrisy: keep up the pretence of upholding that legacy while undermining it daily and getting drum-beaters to call for a new Constitution," he added.

"This is what the 2024 election is fundamentally all about -- the preservation and protection of Dr Ambedkar's magnificent accomplishment along with the values in which it is anchored and principles in which it is grounded," Ramesh said.
 

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge paid homage to Ambedkar and visited Deekshabhoomi in Maharashtra's Nagpur, where the Dalit icon had embraced Buddhism.

"Today, on the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, we again pledged to protect the Constitution and democracy at the historic Deekshabhoomi in Nagpur.

"The entire country has to unite to save the Constitution," Kharge said in a post on X while sharing his pictures from Nagpur.

Earlier in the day, Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said the ultimate aim of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre is to alter the basis structure of the Constitution and that is why the leaders of the party keep talking about "400 paar" (winning more than 400 seats) in the Lok Sabha polls.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar wondered that if the prime minister has clarified that no one will be able to change the basic structure of the Constitution, why does the BJP not expel those leaders who have said otherwise.

Modi had earlier said even if Ambedkar himself comes, he will not be able to change the basic structure of the Constitution.
 

Also Read

Lok Sabha polls: 38 candidates file nomination for first phase in Assam

Lok Sabha polls: Thackeray vs Thackeray likely as MNS chief meets Amit Shah

BJD releases list of nominees for 27 assembly and 5 Lok Sabha seats

152 candidates left in fray for 2nd phase of Lok Sabha polls in Rajasthan

Tharoor files nomination from Thiruvananthapuram for 4th bid in LS polls

BJP's manifesto ignores unemployment, issues concerning farmers: Tejashwi

Those against nuclear weapons can't protect India: PM Modi to 'INDIA' bloc

Cong raises issues of Mahakal Lok corruption, crimes against dalits in MP

EC sets up more than 200 polling stations within housing societies in UP

All eyes on Nagpur, former Cong bastion, due to 'development man' Gadkari

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiConstitution

First Published: Apr 14 2024 | 5:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story