PM's roadshow will prove to be nemesis for BJP, allies in Mumbai: NCP (SP)

Ahead of the May 20 polling for the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai and seven others in Maharashtra, PM Modi held a mega roadshow here on Wednesday evening

File image | (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 2:07 PM IST
The Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Mumbai will prove to be a nemesis for the BJP and its allies in the city in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

While the relatives of those who lost their lives in the tragic hoarding collapse in Ghatkopar were mourning, the BJP held the roadshow of PM Modi in the same vicinity, claimed NCP (SP) spokesperson Clyde Crasto in a statement.

The hoarding accident, triggered by gusty winds on Monday, has claimed 16 lives and left 75 injured.

Ahead of the May 20 polling for the six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai and seven others in Maharashtra, PM Modi held a mega roadshow here on Wednesday evening to canvass for the candidates of the BJP and its allies Shiv Sena and NCP.

The hour-long roadshow began at Ashok Silk Mills in Ghatkopar (West) in North East Mumbai and concluded at the Parshawanath Chowk in Ghatkopar (East).

To add salt to the wounds of Mumbikars, the Metro and local train services were cancelled and roads in that area were blocked to give a smooth passage to the roadshow, he claimed.

Why were the Metro rail and local trains stopped? This could have endangered the lives of commuters due to overcrowding, Crasto said. The Maharashtra government must immediately explain why this was done, he said.

In all probably, it was "smartly and tactfully" done to make people walk back home along the roadshow route, creating the impression that a large crowd participated in the Modi roadshow, he claimed.

This display of insensitivity by the BJP of continuing with their show despite the loss of lives of 16 people and many injured and then causing inconvenience to thousands of commuters will prove to be a nemesis for all the Lok Sabha candidates of the BJP and its allies in Mumbai, he said.

Troubled Mumbikars and all those who now know of this display of selfish insensitivity will make BJP pay for this unpardonable act of theirs when Mumbai votes on May 20, he said.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 2:07 PM IST

