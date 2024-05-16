Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / SP, Cong tried to cause riots by spreading lies about CAA: PM Modi in UP

SP, Cong tried to cause riots by spreading lies about CAA: PM Modi in UP

Modi also accused the Congress of neglecting these refugees

Modi, Narendra Modi
"The Congress and the SP tried to spread lies in the name of CAA. They tried to push Uttar Pradesh and the entire country towards riots," he alleged | . (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Azamgarh (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : May 16 2024 | 1:52 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Thursday the country has started granting citizenship under the Citizenship Amendment Act while the opposition Samajwadi Party and Congress tried to cause riots in the country by spreading lies about the law.

Addressing a Lok Sabha election rally in the Lalganj area here, he said, "The work of giving refugees citizenship under the CAA has already started. These are those people who have been living in the country for a long time as refugees and were victims of partition of the country done on the basis of religion."

Modi also accused the Congress of neglecting these refugees.

"The Congress and the SP tried to spread lies in the name of CAA. They tried to push Uttar Pradesh and the entire country towards riots," he alleged.

The prime minister added that although the people of "INDI alliance" claim they will remove CAA, "no one can do it".

"You are a fraud... you forced the country to burn in the fire of communalism," he said, attacking the opposition without taking any name.

"Do whatever you want to, but you will never be able to remove CAA," Modi added.

First Published: May 16 2024 | 1:51 PM IST

